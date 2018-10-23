Louie Gohmert calls for RICO probe to find out who's paying for Honduras migrant caravan

Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas has a sensible suggestion for finding out: using the RICO statutes. According to the Washington Examiner, citing Fox News, Gohmert said :

Who's financing the Honduras migrant caravan of illegal immigrants, with as many as 10,000 snaking their way into illegally entering the U.S.?

We have got to have the DOJ investigate where the funding is coming from to send these thousands and thousands of people to the U.S. ... You can use RICO to go after them.

The question, which the incurious media show no sign of wanting to answer, is worth asking, given the expense the taxpayers will be saddled with as thousands of them openly climb over border fences, dare border officials to fire on them to stop them, worm their way in through asylum legal maneuvering, or put up big sob stories with photos of mothers and crying children as a means to get in and get the benefit packages. It's a certainty that quite a few will get in, unless President Trump can be genuinely effective at stopping them, and right now that's not a certainty.

Who is it? Is it Soros, the hedge fund leftist billionaire of chaos who vowed to shell out $500 million for migrants a few years back? Democrats, the same people who had tens of millions to pay for a fake dossier in a bid to win an election and who have lately been struggling to win the Latino vote? Or is it, as I suspect, Chavista Venezuelan oil money, given the Chavistas' stated desire to flood America with indigent migrants (which has been around as a threat ever since Hugo Chávez taunted the U.S. over is border in the 2000s) as a means of spreading its revolution northward? The Chavista ties of the caravan's front-group organizers, Pueblo Sin Fronteras, as well as its known Chavez-supporting Honduran ringleaders, are rather obvious.

We know someone's financing it, because migrants are leaving vast troves of trash as they move through Mexico, presumably because they are climbing aboard pre-arranged and paid for trucks to travel. Trucks are expensive:

SOMETHING IS NOT ADDING UP #Caravan If this caravan has a couple of thousand miles to go why did they leave all this stuff they would need to survive? Do you see that hefty stroller? What parent would leave that and make the choice to carry their kid 2000 miles? They wouldn't!! pic.twitter.com/JobkzHnoxH — Lori Ann (@Lori1981Ann1) October 22, 2018

We know they're not exactly poor, either. Throwing away $389 strollers is one thing, as is the idea of actually being able to buy one:

Here's another, a claimed $1,000 stroller:

wonder where she got that $1000 stroller. Same place they all got their cell phones I guess. They hate our president, but hey, we got free stuff and that's what they want. #invasion #illegalinvasion #BUILDTHEWALL #SendThemBack https://t.co/zSR9mPyTId — EJmichaels (@ejmichaels74) October 22, 2018

Expensive strollers, yes, but what's even more expensive are the costs all of these migrants and their children will incur for the U.S. – educating them, feeding them, housing them, medicating them, lawyering them, policing them, jailing them, and everything else migrants get in their vast benefit packages once in, legally or not. Gavin Newsom, currently running for governor of California, vows to give them free health care, which has got to be a magnet. They also, as Mickey Kaus has repeatedly noted, drive down wages for the poorest Americans. Their remittances, meanwhile, leave American cities underdeveloped as all capital flows out, and the serve to prop up the corrupt governments of the countries they left behind, providing them a cash source that the IMF has warned tends to underdevelop those countries – and triggers more treks north.

So yes, the taxpaying public absolutely has an interest in knowing who wants to destroy our rule of law and make our borders meaningless, an act of meddling if there ever was any, and who wants to foist huge benefit packages on the foreign invaders coming to the U.S. illegally, courtesy of the U.S. taxpayer.

Louis Gohmert is on to something, and his call should be taken seriously.