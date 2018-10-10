Kavanaugh circus underlined the hypocrisy of the left

Hypocrisy is a way of life on the left. While this is no revelation to those who follow events, the recent shenanigans to head off the Kavanaugh appointment to the Supreme Court underline just how deeply hypocrisy pervades lefty thinking. The contradictions are too many to count, but a few make the point. The real problem with Republicans (especially conservatives) seems to be that they actually live many of the ideals the left claims to have, while lefties ignore those ideals in their own lives. Lefties get all teary-eyed over the tender sensibilities of Christine Blasey Ford, for example, but have zero compassion for Brett Kavanaugh's innocent little girls.

In his first day on the job, Brett Kavanaugh appointed as many black law clerks as Ruth Bader Ginsburg has in 25 years on the bench. A Hillary Clinton campaign issue was unequal pay, but she paid the women working on her campaign less than the men. Al Gore's Tennessee mansion used 28 times the electricity used by the average American home, while GWB's Texas place had solar panels to reduce electricity usage. After telling us that at some point, you have enough money, Barack Obama and wife gaily pick up $65M in book royalties. So far as anybody knows, they didn't even drop their eyes in embarrassment. Examples multiply almost without limit, and readers will easily come up with more off the top of their own heads. They demonstrate that the left doesn't give a hoot about ideals or doing what's right or helping a guy down on his luck. These are mere talking points to attack people who really are helping others, who are living the life they advocate, who really do care about somebody besides themselves.