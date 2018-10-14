Kanye West and the weird press fascination with his visit to President Trump

The Republican Party, the erstwhile home to the Moral Majority, is now wedded to a porn-star-linked president, who last week was made to look like a somber adult seated across from a stentorian Kanye West, who seemed to have (a) lost his mind or (b) emptied a bottle of Adderall into his coffee before arriving at the White House for lunch with the president.

In her disjointed and flippant Washington Post column, Kathleen Parker compares President Trump's meeting with rap superstar Kanye West to a cocktail hour, and suggests we all could use a drink after reading about it. Here's what Parker wrote :

Ostensibly, the purpose of his visit was to discuss prison reform and plead for clemency for Larry Hoover, a convicted murderer and gang kingpin. Instead, the rapper embarked on a wildly disjointed, stream-of-consciousness lecture with such rapid-fire madness that one half-expected he might suddenly start crawling up the wall and across the ceiling — or, forgetting that his "Make America Great Again" cap wasn't really the Superman cape he thought it was, plunge through the window fully expecting to fly.

As a result, Parker said she needed a drink. Based on her sloshy writing, it appears she already got one.

But speaking of what she refers to as cocktail hours, it is cocktail hour every day among the Democrats because Democrats constantly concoct more ways to keep minorities dependent on government.

Kanye and Trump had their talk on whatever, and Parker is outraged. But what's important here is that President Trump has a record and Kanye West recognizes it. Parker seems to think that the mere theatrics of President Trump's meeting with West was more important than his very real record of economically helping black people unlike any other president. Kanye understood that. Parker doesn't. Parker and her ilk would rather see blacks and other minorities have more opportunities to move up the economic ladder.

While we're at it, during cocktail hour on Sept. 11, 2012 then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her boss, President Obama, did nothing to save Americans lives being thrust into a bona fide terror attack. Instead they concocted a lie about a video to protect their political power.

Obama respected the Oval Office so much with his feet on his desk . Maybe that calls for a cocktail hour, too. No wonder we had the slowest economic recovery in seventy years and he had no idea how or didn't care about getting manufacturing jobs to U.S. workers.

The media seems to care a lot about a reporter possibly killed by the Saudis (which they should care about) but they didn't care at all as Obama lied and gave billions to the murderous tyrants in Iran who are responsible for so many deaths. They didn't even care when when Obama dictated to the Justice Department to stop an investigation of drug-running by a terrorist group to appease Iran.

The media has to destroy Kanye because they can't allow blacks to get off the reservation but they support Taylor Swift so much, touting her vast knowledge. As the media campaigns for Democrats every day and seeks to destroy Trump, they know that if blacks and minorities ever are allowed to think for themselves, the Democratic Party is in trouble.