John Kerry: Chappaquiddick is okay because Ted Kennedy 'owned up' to it

In 1969, John Kerry accused the U.S. military of terrorism and war crimes in Vietnam. In 2003, Kerry described the U.S. military in Iraq as terrorists. This week, Kerry appeared on CNN's The Lead with Jake Tapper to peddle his new book, Every Day Is Extra. Kerry took time off from trying to undermine U.S. policy toward Iran and playing with his yacht to inform us that Teddy Kennedy, also known as Teddy the Swimmer, "owned up" to Chappaquiddick:

He stood up and owned moments where he knew he'd stepped over the line, so I think that – and he wasn't about to be nominated to a lifetime position, in fact, he said to the people of Massachusetts, if you think I shouldn't stay here, then, you know – he took those returns and then he was elected another six times. Leaving Mary Jo Kopechne in a submerged car to die, while Teddy waited about ten hours before reporting to the police, is known to Kerry as "stepping over the line." If you drive while intoxicated into a pond, leaving a woman in the car to die of asphyxiation, and wait ten hours to call the police, you should be charged with manslaughter, homicide by vehicle while intoxicated, driving under the influence, and other crimes. But Teddy pleaded guilty only to leaving the scene of an accident, with a suspended two-month jail sentence. Kerry said this in response to Tapper's comment: I've heard Ted Kennedy's name invoked in the last week or two and Bill Clinton's name invoked in the last week or two by conservatives saying Democrats ceded the moral high ground on a lot of these sexual assault and sexual harassment issues by standing by people like Bill Clinton and Ted Kennedy because of the good things in their view that they did. Kerry, smirking and smarmy as ever, sought to give the impression that Kennedy "owned the moments" while Kavanaugh has not "owned" the accusations. There is a simple reason why Kavanaugh has not "owned" the accusations: he is innocent. There is no dispute about Teddy's conduct and Clinton's conduct, but the Kavanaugh accusations are not credible because they are false. According to Kerry, Teddy showed courage by running for office and leaving it to the Massachusetts voters whether to elect him. If Teddy had any principles and morals, he would have withdrawn from public office. If Kerry had any principles and morals, he would shut up and go play with his yacht.