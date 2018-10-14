Iran's turbulent economic situation is starting to bite

Last week, President Trump said: "The United States 'will take care of' countries that continue to buy Iranian oil after the second round of U.S. sanctions kick in on November 4 this year." The Trump administration seems to be willing to make the economic situation tougher for Iran. That hasn't escaped Iran's ruling mullahs. They're furiously reacting. On Oct 11, 2018, Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, ordered officials urgently to find solutions to ease the country's economic crisis spurred by the re-imposition of U.S. sanctions, the semi-official Fars news agency reported on Thursday.