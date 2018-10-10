Iran blew it in 1979. Time for a change.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has entered its fourth decade, and the legacy of the Revolution it was founded upon continues to have profound and contradictory consequences for Iranian lives. The mullahs have ruled over the defenseless Persian people with iron fists and absolute power. As a result, millions of Iranians were forced to flee their home to the four corners of the globe. Khomeini was an arch-criminal. It is unthinkable that an ancient nation – Iran – with a distinguished history allowed a high-order demagogue, Ayatollah Khomeini, to rally the people against the Shah with promises of the rule of the people and justice for all. Long-suffering Iranians of all strata readily surrendered their liberty to Khomeini and his gang of murdering sycophants.

In Iran, people compromised by wishful thinking saw the "holy man of Allah" as an answered prayer. Fanatic Shiite Muslims perceived him as the one who would revive the flagging fortunes of the faith of Muhammad and pave the way for the much anticipated advent of the Saheb-ul-Zaman (the Lord of the Age). Religious and ethnic minorities dreamed of a time when unscrupulous power brokers would no longer victimize them. Khomeini promised Iranians heaven, but he created Hell on Earth, turning Iran into a bastion of Islamic fundamentalism and terrorism. Ever since, tens of thousands of political activists have been killed or imprisoned. Tens of thousands of opposition groups, women, and ethnic and religious minorities have been subjected to inhumane treatment, and tens of thousands of political prisoners are spending their precious lives in the medieval, barbaric Islamic Republic's dungeons. Since 1979, this illegitimate government has been waging a brutal war against the entire population of Iran, who has been fighting for individual and religious freedom. Despite tens of thousands of political executions, other brutal practices, and years of a reign of terror, Islamists have not succeeded in uprooting the nationwide movement for democracy in Iran. Gullibility was not limited to Iranians who swelled the ranks of this fraud. On the other side of the world, the president of the United States of America, Jimmy Carter, saw Khomeini as a saint and a savior. Carter provided crucial support to Khomeini, the man whose greatest claim to the rank of the grand ayatollah was his lengthy dissertation on matters concerning sexual intercourse with animals. In 1979, upon returning from his long exile, Ayatollah Khomeini set the stage to gain absolute power via primitive Islamic rules and employed hundreds of thousands of zealous Revolutionary Guards and militia police against opposition elements within the country. The machinery of coercion went to work against the Iranian people, unaware of the plot of one of the greatest terrorist-minded individuals of the twentieth century. The year 1979 was the beginning of the rejuvenation of the evil empire of Islam. The propaganda apparatus of the newly emerged empire of evil went to work. Its agents began with their Cultural Revolution. Numerous political figures, clerics, and academics were involved in the cultural revolution between 1980 and 1983. They expelled some 700 university professors from Iran's academic institutions in a short time. The universities were finally closed in June 1980, and the purification process began. The executions of thousands of prisoners of conscience, by the direct order of the founder of the Islamic Republic in the summer of 1988, reached their height. Before long, Khomeini and his gangs capitalized on the frustrations of the masses, promised them everything under the sun while simultaneously murdering thousands of Iran's best children who opposed them and their system of rule. I was fortunate enough to leave Iran, continuing my education abroad and carrying on with my battle against the Islamic Republic of Iran's murderous rulers. No sooner had this fraud of Allah ascended to power than the Iranians of all strata began to pay the price – tens of thousands with their lives – for the folly of letting the three-in-one ayatollah make decisions for them. For over four decades, the Iranian people have been paying for the tragedy that has befallen them. And that's not where it ends. Khomeinism is a fire spreading beyond the borders of Iran.