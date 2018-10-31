If all women must be believed about sexual abuse, how can accusations against Mueller be false?

An unknown person or organization appears to be planning a series of false sexual misconduct allegations in an effort to smear Special Counsel Robert Mueller . Independent investigative journalist Scott Stedman whose writing has appeared in The Guardian, first alerted the world to the work being done in a series of tweets during the early morning hours on Tuesday.

Looks Like Someone May Be Planning False Sexual Assault Accusations Against Robert Mueller

Did the journalists thoroughly investigate it? Or do they just believe Mueller? Or are they just trying to protect Mueller?

Three women came forward to accuse Kavanaugh of the same sort of behavior with absolutely no actual evidence and no witnesses supporting the claims, yet Democrats with the support of their unpaid campaign stenographers acting as if they were journalists, ran continuous stories in print and on networks stating or implying that the women should be believed.

I must have missed the headline that said:

Looks Like Someone May Be Planning False Sexual Assault Accusations Against Brett Kavanaugh

I wonder why.

It is just so hard to spot the bias of the media. The following shows that the media intentionally reported on Kavanaugh as if he was guilty and a liar and with Mueller it is whoever is accusing him that are the liars. How has the media determined that Mueller is innocent other than him saying so?

Here are a few sample headlines about Kavanaugh: Can anyone spot the difference between the reporting on Kavanaugh and Mueller?

A brief summary: Republicans are guilty until proven innocent and Democrats or people the media and Democrats support are innocent until proven guilty and even if Democrats are guilty of violating laws like James Clapper, Eric Holder, John Brennan and Hillary Clinton, they are still supported.

And these people continually act like they want laws and justice to be administered fairly, claiming that no one is above the law.