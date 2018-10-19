Hypocrisywatch: Who's the media to get upset about Trump's ridicule of a blackmailing porn star?

So this week we get a story of how Trump ridiculed poor innocent porn "star" Stormy. Of course, we also get the media asking other Republicans to denounce Trump, too. I can’t remember Democrats being asked to denounce President Obama or Joe Biden on anything. Here's a same of the fake outrage:

The media sure spend a lot of time building up the blackmailing porn star Stormy Daniels. They obviously don’t want to spend much time telling the people all the things President Trump has done to help them, so they have to figure new ways to trash Trump.

Suffice it to say that "Horseface" and porn actress Stormy Daniels aren't what Republicans want to talk about three weeks from the midterm elections — or ever. A record number of women are running, most of them Democrats, in the first balloting of the #MeToo era. No matter. President Donald Trump this week added "Horseface" to a long list of unflattering references to women, including: Fat, ugly, disgusting, "that dog," ''a 10," ''no longer a 10," a slob, "Miss Piggy," ''Miss Housekeeping," wacky and crazy. Being asked to "respond" to Trump's words is one of the least-favorite pastimes of Themembers of his party. Asked about "horseface," they tried to stay as bland as possible. "There's no place for that kind of language," said House Speaker Paul Ryan on CBS "This Morning," a little over two months away from leaving Congress at the end of the year. "He should not have said that."

I do not recall the AP or anyone in the media worrying about the relentless ridicule of an actual accomplished woman, such as Sarah Palin, but of course she never did anything as important as Stormy.

On SNL, the former governor of Alaska was repeatedly targeted, and here are a couple of very flattering articles on Palin from the Washington Post and Huffington Post to give you the flavor.

Where, again, were the Democrats, Hollywood and journalists who denounced this ridicule and bullying of Palin (don’t they care about all women)?

Then there's Sarah Sanders.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, 'fake news' and real pies

Many people have ridiculed Sarah Sanders for being fat, having a Southern accent, and even accused her of lying about a pie. I don’t recall much consternation or questioning of Democrats about the ridicule or bullying of Sanders, but of course, she isn’t as accomplished and credible as a blackmailing porn star. We are told that women never lie about sexual abuse or assault but baking pies must be investigated.

We can also look at Hillary while we are at it.

Hillary and her team in the war room ridiculed, bullied and hired private investigators to destroy any innocent woman who got in the way of their quest for power. The media, Hollywood and other Democrats supported the Clintons every step of the way no matter what she or her minions said or did but of course those women weren’t as important as a blackmailing porn star.

Yes, Hillary Was an Enabler Hillary Clinton’s self-image as a feminist champion has always been at odds with her political partnership with a serial womanizer. Hillary tends to get a pass, because the 1990s were long ago, the media often scold anyone who brings up the scandals, and most politicians hesitate to talk about someone else’s marriage.

