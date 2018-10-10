Hillary unleashes the thugs

Unless sobriety suddenly and miraculously returns to Democrats driven insane by their unexpected loss to Donald Trump, the United States is headed for a downward spiral of political violence of the sort that has destabilized democratic regimes (Weimar Germany and Taisho Japan) and led to fascism and world war. Only by the grace of God and the bravery of the Capitol Police was a mass assassination of the House Republican Caucus avoided. That is the context in which we must understand the irresponsibility and reprehensibility of Hillary Clinton's statement to CNN's Christiane Amanpour during an interview in Britain.

"You cannot be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for." Hillary Clinton: "You cannot be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for" https://t.co/8QI5BoEN6t pic.twitter.com/P04am7WREQ — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 9, 2018 The use of the word "destroy" is a deliberate attempt to portray violence as justified. If she had used the more appropriate term "oppose," the thuggish intent would be less clear. Elections are – or least have been up to the present moment – the way we determine which party's policies are followed and which are "destroyed." But now that Hillary lost her precious lifelong goal, that bulwark against might-makes-right politics is to be discarded. The lists of incidents of violence and threats of violence against Hillary's opponents is already alarmingly long. With Maxine Waters and Cory Booker calling on their followers to harass people they disagree with, and with the mental hospitals closed and firearms available, this kind of incitement can produce horrific consequences. Senator Rand Paul was hospitalized with several broken ribs at the hand of a neighbor of progressive bent, and his wife Kelley says she now sleeps with a loaded gun at her bedside. Antifa thugs roam the urban landscape, the "youth wing of the Democratic Party" as Tucker Carlson correctly labels them, attacking as they wish with ineffective to no pushback in liberal enclaves like Berkeley and Portland, Oregon. Are there any Democrats with a sense of decency remaining, aside from Alan Dershowitz? The Washington Post pompously proclaims that "Democracy dies in darkness," but in fact, democracy dies in violence replacing elections as the determinant of politics. The WaPo, shamefully, now is a denier of leftist mob violence, instead blaming the right: “An angry mob”: Republicans work to recast Democratic protests as out-of-control anarchy and shift attention from an unpopular president. My latest with @costareports: https://t.co/EQT7aNQpXY — Matt Viser (@mviser) October 9, 2018 The memo apparently went out, as lesser minds parroted the Party Line defined by Bezos's minions: Maxine Waters; Don Lemon; and, unintentionally hilariously, Brooke Baldwin: Does driving people out of restaurants and banging on the Supreme Court walls sound “pretty mobby” to you? pic.twitter.com/2fiIyzedXF — Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 9, 2018 We already are so far down that path that the unthinkable is possible: the loss of our constitutional republic to armed conflict.