Here they come! Another illegal immigrant caravan forming in El Salvador

As the Trump administration makes preparations to combat the 6,500-member Honduran migrant caravan making its way toward the United States , the Department of Homeland Security is also tracking a new caravan taking shape – this time from El Salvador, according to two U.S. officials, a local source on the ground in Central America and an internal U.S. government report obtained by NBC News.

NBC News is reporting that another illegal alien caravan is forming in El Salvador and will begin its trek to the U.S. border soon.

The El Salvadoran caravan is still forming, but its members have plans to begin their journey northward toward the U.S. next week, according to the sources. The internal report indicates that DHS is tracking the communications of caravan members, including a 230-member WhatsApp group that intends to leave on Oct. 31.

With the DHS "tracking the communications of caravan members," you have to believe it has a pretty good idea of who is organizing these invasions.

Some international do-gooder organizations are saying it's not they.

It's unclear exactly how the caravan started in Honduras, but it appears to have no formal leadership. "No one is capable of organizing this many people. Nobody," said Irineo Mujica of Pueblo Sin Fronteras (People Without Borders), which is providing support to the group. "It's an exodus." Many Mexicans have turned out to help the migrants, handing out food and sometimes clothes in each town where they stop.

That woman is either naïve or disingenuous. There are many groups capable of organizing such a caravan. All it takes is a little money and a few people who know what they're doing.

I doubt that the Democrats are behind the caravans for the simple reason that the invasions are playing right into the hands of Trump and the Republicans. If the GOP keeps the House after the midterms, these caravans will be a big reason why. Democrats know this and probably wish the caravans would turn back.

As for Soros money being behind the "exodus," that may be closer to the truth. Many of these international aid organizations are at least partially funded by Soros's Open Society Foundation. It's hard to make a case that Soros himself has ordered up the caravans, but the aid organizations that are helping the caravans have the same "one world, no borders" ideas that he does.

At this point, it hardly matters who is organizing these mass caravans, only that they are coming.

The caravan's movement is likely to trigger fierce backlash from President Donald Trump who has stoked fear about El Salvadoran migrants, particularly because nationals from the Central American country began the dangerous MS-13 gang.

A word about "stoking fear," which is liberal code for "racism": Presenting facts to the American people about the ultra-violent MS-13 gang is not "stoking fear." But liberals believe that even mentioning MS-13 in any context is racist and that Trump is doing it to terrify people into voting Republican.

What terrifies people are Democrats who surreptitiously promote open borders policies, which the caravans are exposing, despite the Dems' best efforts to hide their pro-illegal alien agenda.

It is unclear what has stoked this particular caravan to begin forming, but immigration advocates and experts believe its members may have been inspired by the Honduran caravan and hope to find safety in numbers. Immigrants from El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala, many of whom travel as families and claim asylum, have presented a challenge for border agents as their numbers have surged under the past two presidential administrations. The Trump administration would like to see Central Americans be stripped of the right to remain in the United States while they pursue asylum claims, a senior administration official told reporters on a call on Tuesday. Under current law, only nationals from contiguous countries, such as Mexico, are sent back across the border without appearing before an immigration judge.

Are we a sovereign nation or not? Do we have the absolute right to determine who comes into the U.S. and who doesn't? Every other nation on Planet Earth is granted the right to deny entry to illegal aliens – except the U.S. It is a mystery why enforcing our immigration and border laws would be controversial at all.