Florida Dem and gubernatorial frontrunner Andrew Gillum has a Hamilton ticket problem

The life of a big-city Democratic pol in a one-party blue city is always pretty seedy, and sure enough, we have a news story showing that the far-left Democratic frontrunner for Florida's governor's office, former Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum, was pretty much of that ilk.

An undercover FBI agent gave Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum tickets to a Broadway show, the Tampa Bay Times reported Tuesday, despite claims by his campaign that he received them from his brother. Records of text messages between Gillum, who's currently Tallahassee's mayor, and former lobbyist Adam Corey were given to the Florida Commission on Ethics amid an investigation into trips Gillum took to Costa Rica and New York in 2016.

And according to the New York Times:

But records made public on Tuesday suggest that Mr. Gillum knowingly accepted a ticket to the Broadway show "Hamilton" from men he believed to be businessmen looking to develop property in Tallahassee – but who were actually undercover F.B.I. agents. The records also suggest that a lobbyist friend provided Mr. Gillum and his brother with a hotel room in New York – and possibly paid for much of a vacation the mayor shared in Costa Rica. Mr. Gillum never reported any of the perks as gifts, as required by law for elected officials in Florida.

Seems kind of piddly, I guess, compared to the kinds of corruption we see out of Venezuela, or even the corruption of Sen. Bob Menendez's Florida friends. Seems piddly, indeed when we think about the size of the pay-for-play donations that went to then-secretary of state Hillary Clinton's Clinton Foundation.

All the same, it show that this Democrat is not averse to taking goodies in exchange for favors. It sounds as though he's a guy who can be bought, even with small baubles, and crooks of the world are now rubbing their hands together at what they can get if he gets elected.

It's pretty bad when the FBI is expending resources for corruption investigations in one's vicinity – the FBI does that only when corruption is thick on the ground, and this theater ticket and vacay issue was probably just one little item that got caught by chance in its net.

Gillum tried, not successfully, to extricate himself from the issue at his debate with his Republican opponent, Ron DeSantis:

CNN anchor Jake Tapper, the debate's moderator, pressed Gillum on the investigation, asking him specifically about his relationship with Corey. "We all have friends that sometimes let us down," Gillum responded. "I am not under FBI investigation and neither is my city government." DeSantis also asked the mayor if he paid for the "Hamilton" tickets, which Gillum wouldn't answer directly. "First of all, I am a grown man," Gillum said. "My wife and I take vacations and we pay for our own vacations. I don't take free trips from anybody. I'm a hard-working person." "I know that may not fit your description of what you think people like me do, but I've worked hard for everything that I've gotten in my life," he added.

Note that little appeal to racism at the end of that statement, which is so typical of a lefty with his hand caught in the till. According to Power Line, he seems to be doing it a lot now.

What we are seeing with Gillum, should he win, is the likely exportation of big-city corruption and left-wing politics to the state arena, just as President Obama exported Chicago-style politics and left-wingery to the national arena.

Pity Florida if it goes for this guy.