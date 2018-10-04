Finally, some GOP backbone – thanks, Mitch!

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell invoked cloture Wednesday, following the FBI's submission of its final report on the allegations of high school sexual assault brought against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. According to CBS News :

It's like the relief one feels when a boulder rolling downhill has finally come to a stop. Sure enough, the Republican Party has finally stopped rolling over for Democrats.

[McConnell set] in motion the procedure that would usher in the first vote sometime Friday and the vote on the full Senate floor on Saturday. McConnell also announced that the FBI's updated report on Kavanaugh was ready. On the Senate floor Wednesday, McConnell said, "This evening, the Senate will receive the results of the FBI's supplemental background investigation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh," adding that senators would "have the opportunity to review the investigators' records."

McConnell's decision comes against howls from the left, saying the FBI investigation was not thorough enough, the FBI investigation should be extended indefinitely, that wait, there were more accusers to investigate, and that somebody didn't get an FBI phone call who wanted one.

It was just Democrat calls to stall until a Democratic-led Senate could be seated, and McConnell was on to it.

Up until now, the GOP has bent over backwards to accommodate the left, or more specifically, the weak leftish sisters in its own ranks who just had to have such delays happen in order to give a simple up-or-down advise-and-consent vote, same as they gladly cast to Democratic Court nominees such as Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor.

And that came right after the disgusting clown show circus the Democrats put on during the actual hearings, which came to a close.

Then we had the letter that had been sat on by Sen. Dianne Feinstein as the first delay, accusing Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct in high school, which soon after led to the shadily enacted revelation of the accuser's identity.

Then we had the scuffling back-and-forth about getting the accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, to testify or not testify.

Then we had the FBI investigation the left yelled for, as if the charges in the letter had corroboration, which they did not.

Then we had yells for a longer FBI investigation, the better to stack on yet another delay.

Thank goodness Mitch McConnell put a stop to this and scheduled the vote, as it should have been scheduled two weeks ago.

That's backbone. And it's a hopeful sign that the votes to confirm are there, even if the handmaidens of delay, such as Sen. Jeff Flake, are still wringing their hands.

McConnell, it should be noted, is a guy who gets a lot of flak for the cat-herding he must do among Republicans and the broader Senate. But there is one thing he does well, which is why the Trump branch of the Republican Party no longer hates him: he gets Supreme Court justices through. He got Neil Gorsuch through and made life good for Republicans in the polls. That's a big thing, a big reason why a large number of voters went for Trump. With Mitch a capable engine, it's perfectly possible Kavanaugh goes through now, too, evening the score on President Obama's leftist picks to balance things out on the Court.

Mitch knows all the political games. Thank goodness he saw through all of the left's nonsense and rightly scheduled the vote. Mitch should score another notch on his belt for earning his keep as the leader of the actual party in power. Suddenly, the GOP is acting like the majority party it is.