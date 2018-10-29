Father shoots and kills armed robber at Alabama McDonald's

A father leaving an Alabama McDonald's with his two sons found himself in a gunfight with an armed suspect who was about to enter the store. The gunman was killed in the fight, while the father and one of the sons sustained injuries.

The shooting took place at the McDonald's across from Princeton Hospital. A masked man entered the restaurant when an employee opened the door for a father and his sons to leave. The masked man then opened fire in the restaurant. At that point, the father began shooting at the masked man. Both the father and the masked man were struck along with one of the children. Police later confirmed that the masked man is now deceased, and the father had non-life threatening [sic] injuries. A minor had non-life-threatening injuries Authorities do not know at this time if the masked man was robbing the store or targeting an employee who worked there. Police indicate the father will not be facing charges at this time.

Those who wish to disarm the American populace will probably be outraged that the father is not in trouble with the law. But the father who drew down on the would-be shooter was doing more than protecting his family. He was protecting his community. That's what the Second Amendment is all about – something Trump realizes and his critics don't.

The president thinks places of worship should have armed guards. His critics went ballistic on him for saying that. But scholar Michael Ledeen thinks it's an excellent idea:

I am dismayed at the number of people who are furious at President Trump for saying that maybe there should have been some armed security at the synagogue. They remind me of the Jews who quietly climbed onto the trains and went quietly to the death camps. No doubt they are a majority in Jewish communities throughout the diaspora, as they were in the early and mid-twentieth century. Despite the clear evidence – Jewish cadavers – they want to insist that weapons don't belong in our houses of worship. Yet we should have learned one of the lessons of the Holocaust, namely that we must defend ourselves, and fight our enemies. All people are not the same, and all people are assuredly not good. Yet today I understand, more than ever, how hard it is for the intended victims of evil to face these unpleasant facts and act accordingly.

You're not going to find a better argument made in favor of protecting your community than that one.