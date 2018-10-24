DHS says number of attempted illegal border crossings spiked this year

Whatever the reason, the Department of Homeland Security is reporting a significant increase in the number of people trying to cross our borders illegally.

Are there more people trying to cross the border or are efforts to stop them improving? The answer is probably a little of both.

Daily Caller:

More than a half million people tried to cross the southwest border without authorization in fiscal year 2018, an increase of about 100,000 over the previous year’s total that was spurred by a surge in family migration from Central America. A total of 521,090 people were either arrested or deemed inadmissible at U.S. ports of entry along the border, according to Customs and Border Protection figures released Tuesday. That compares to 415,517 in fiscal year 2017, a year that saw historically low levels of illegal immigration in the months after President Donald Trump assumed office. Since then, however, illegal immigration has risen to levels seen during the second Obama administration. The rebound is due in large part to a stunning spike in attempted crossings by so-called “family units,” nearly all of which are from three Central American countries — Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

Another factor that may be at work in the increased attempts to cross the border is the red-hot American economy. Job growth such as we are experiencing must seem like an invitation to the poor in Central America and Mexico.

The Trump administration has attributed the surge to loopholes in immigration law that prevent the government from holding adults and their children in detention together while their cases are heard in immigration court. Administration officials say the restrictions encourage parents to bring children across the border because they know they will be released for the duration of their immigration proceedings, which can take years.

The reason these "family units" are on their way is because for 8 years, the Obama administration encouraged their migration by not doing anything to hold them and send them back. To their minds, it's better to be an illegal alien in America than live in a Central American hellhole.

No one denies that there is violence and grinding poverty in these countries. There is war, poverty, and pestilence in dozens and dozens of countries around the world. Does their proximity to the US grant them special privileges with regards to refugee status or asylum? If so, why? What makes a Central American refugee any worthier of our benificence than a refugee from Africa, or Venezuela, or somewhere else?

We are not the world's policeman and when we try to be, we invariably end up in trouble. But neither are we the world's nanny or Daddy Warbucks. We should take in refugees, but not all of them and not without some way to vet them to make sure we know exactly who wants to come here. This would seem to be the minimum requirement for us to exercise our sovereign right to control our borders.