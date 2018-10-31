Democrats have intentionally divided the country and stoked fear among the public for a very long time

The White House says it’s unfair to blame President Trump for our poisonous, increasingly violent political atmosphere. And you know what? They’re right.

The media and other Democrats are saying thThey must have amnesia. at Trump and Republicans have divided the country and encourage hate. They also say Trump and Republicans are using fear to encourage their base to vote. It is clear the media is mixed up because the country has been divided long before Trump and the Democrats have always injected fear into elections. Catherine Rampell of the Washington Post :

Trump isn’t to blame. His entire party is. Because it never had the reckoning it needed after the 2016 election.

I have been called a domestic terrorist, racist, deplorable, irredeemable, stupid and a flat-earther for wanting smaller government, for saying the climate changes naturally and for wanting to enforce immigration laws.

The Democrats and the media have set out to scare the people for years because Republicans are going to kill people with fossil fuels and daring to give people freedom of choice on health care,

Democrats ran ads showing Paul Ryan pushing Grandma off a cliff for daring to oppose Obamacare.

Democrats ran an ad showing a truck dragging black men by chains because Bush dared be for the death penalty instead of being for hate crime legislation. These ads ran in 2000.

Democrats ran the ads talking about black churches burning. These ads ran in 1998

Democrats ran the ads showing black churches burning.

Democrats have always tried to scare the people on food stamps, Medicare, social security and Medicaid. Republicans want to starve children.

Democrats support Iran that spreads terrorism and pledges death to Israel and death to America.

Democrats are the ones who support Louis Farrakhan, not Republicans.

Democrats are the ones that had the KKK leader as an honorable leader in the Senate for years, not Republicans.

Democrats are the ones that pushed the fictional “hands up don’t shoot” narrative to gin up racial hate and hate towards cops, not Republicans. Who knows how many deaths and how much violence that caused.

Democrats are the ones who created a fictional dossier to destroy a political opponent and used the Justice Department to spy on them.

The person that shot up the Jews in Pittsburgh hates Trump yet somehow the media blames Trump.

The media has supported Democrats no matter what they say or do and now they are willing enablers and participants in seeking to destroy Trump and other Republicans no matter how much propaganda they have to spread.

Of course Democrats, with the help of the media, have been ginning up racial hate for a long time. When Abe Lincoln was running against pro-slavery Stephen Douglas, the ads against Lincoln were atrocious.

Abraham Lincoln caricatured as a monkey, holding the Emancipation Proclamation.

How long would slavery have existed if Democrats gotten their way and defeated Lincoln?

Democrats and the media are also big supporters of Planned Parenthood, which was founded by Margaret Sanger, who was an evil racist who wanted abortion to build a cleaner race. Handicapped people were also a major target.

One of the most despicable injunctions from Margaret Sanger is “we don’t want the word to get out that we want to exterminate the Negro population”

And what did Hillary Clinton say about Sanger “I admire Margaret Sanger enormously. I am really in awe of her.”

And the media call Trump a racist because he wants to enforce immigration laws that Congress wrote?

Every day journalists show how in the tank they are for Democrats as they try to get rid of a President who is trying to move the power base back from government to the people where it belongs.