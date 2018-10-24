Cyrus is winning on the Korean Peninsula

North and South Korea and the U.N. Command agreed on Monday to withdraw firearms and guard posts in the demilitarized zone village of Panmunjom this week, Seoul's defense ministry said, the latest move in a fast-improving relationship. ... The neighbors are looking to withdraw 11 guard posts within a 1-km (0.6-mile) radius of the Military Demarcation Line on their border by the end of the year. They also plan to pull out all firearms from a Joint Security Area (JSA) at Panmunjom and cut to 35 each the numbers of personnel stationed there and share information on surveillance equipment.

Victory is coming rapidly, though we should not be surprised at setbacks. Still, Trump seems to have the "Cyrus call" on him.

"This is what the Lord says to his anointed, to Cyrus, whose right hand I take hold of to subdue nations before him and to strip kings of their armor, to open doors before him so that gates will not be shut." (Is. 45:1)

I will raise up Cyrus in my righteousness: I will make all his ways straight. He will rebuild my city and set my exiles free, but not for a price or reward, says the Lord Almighty." (Is. 45:13)

Yes, those verses in context speak of rebuilding the temple in Jerusalem, but using a free interpretation, let's expand it to include building another region around the globe today – this time by tearing down a wall. By overseeing the wall being torn down, Cyrus is rebuilding two nations into one.

It is difficult to explain Trump's call naturally. Millions of Korean Christians have been praying for the DMZ to be dismantled, and it is happening right before their eyes. Their celebrations must run deep and silent. Their prayers are being answered bit by bit. Trump is reworking Reagan's speech before the Berlin Wall to Gorbachev – "Mr. Kim, tear down this wall!" Let's keep victory and hope alive.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr.