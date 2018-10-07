Crazed leftist tweet about ruining Kavanaugh gives the left's game away

Lots of reasons, but one of them is tweets like this:

Writer for the Colbert Show just deleted this tweet. This is all they cared about from the beginning.



“So how did our politics get so poisonous?” - Colbert pic.twitter.com/PaOqTgH4aK — Sam (@Sam_5thEstate) October 7, 2018

The writer of this vile tweet is a writer on the Stephen Colbert show, and has nearly 40,000 followers on Twitter. As the Senate confirmation vote was gearing up, she wanted everyone to know that "whatever happens" she is "just" glad she ruined a man's life. Never mind if he was innocent, never mind any of the facts or corroborations or shifting stories of his accuser. The important thing to her was ruining his life. That was what mattered.

Glenn Reynolds at Instapundit had an apt characterization of what this amounted to:

Like cement shoes to a mobster, the false rape accusations weren't personal, they were just business. But Kavanaugh may feel differently. . . . https://t.co/dIzVLMRqde — Instapundit.com (@instapundit) October 7, 2018

Which has already rather gotten under the skin of moderates and now-former Democrats on Twitter:

You do realize that this is exactly why those of us who used to be left leaning are running from you? I helped get out the vote for Obama, supported Bernie & now I #WalkAway. I don't want to be associated with this base hatred, intolerance & inability to treat people like people. — Vince Jeevar (@BoroTaz) October 6, 2018

That's only because you're a terrible person... And karma is real... — Pat 🇺🇸🇬🇧🇮🇱🇨🇦 (@nikeman310) October 7, 2018

He's now a SCOTUS. How about you? — Bob Seymour (@BobSeymourABQ) October 7, 2018

I think they’re giving themselves a little too much credit. He’s now a Supreme Court Justice and she’s stuck in the world of a coward that had to lock her Twitter account. Advantage Kavanaugh! — Marty Arnold (@MartyArnold2) October 7, 2018

Why is that? Because it's a good nutshell summary of all of the thinking of the left, as it mounted ever crazier and more unverifiable attacks on what was obviously a blameless man. They wanted to ruin him for the sake of ruining him because he didn't vote the way they wanted him to vote and because he was nominated by a president they go bonkers about. They didn't care about truth, or about justice. They just wanted to ruin someone.

And that sums up the entire problem with Democrats as they now try to dig out from their own rubble for the coming the midterms. The left's game has been revealed in just that tweet. The mask is off. And one can only hope that voters remember.