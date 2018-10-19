Cory Booker says 'he 'canâ€™t stand how theyâ€™re out-Americaning us in Canada'

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), a possible 2020 candidate for president, said that he “can’t stand how they’re out-Americaning us in Canada” during a speech at Allen University in South Carolina on Thursday.

Senator Cory Booker, a probable candidate for the Democratic nomination for president in 2020, can't hide his admiration for Canada - or his ignorance about America.

“Every country we are competing with is driving down the cost of college. Germany – it cost between zero and four percent of median income to go to college,” Booker said. “Canada – I can’t stand how they’re out-Americaning us in Canada. Trudeau – give me a break.” Booker goes on to say that other countries are “out-Americaning” the United States because they want to build a great economy for everybody.

Canada is a beautiful country with wonderful people. But its unemployment rate is twice that of the US and its per capita income is only 2/3 that of America. I daresay that Booker's admiration for Canada is not only misplaced, but indicative of a deeper animus toward the United States.

Does he really believe that his political opponents only want to build a great economy for the few? Is he that ignorant of how a market economy works? The only way any economy "works" in the west is if masses of people are successful. This should be obvious to anyone who isn't besotted with socialist nonsense.

I think it is obvious to Booker but he knows that the path to the nomination in 2020 will be to hew to a far left agenda and run down the US every chance he gets. That will be the winning formula in 2020 for the Democratic nominee, which will virtually assure Trump's reelection.