CNN face plant trying to blame Trump for synagogue massacre

Unfortunately, her guest wasn’t Robert Spencer and she wasn’t trying to expose the root cause of jihad.

You have to hand it to CNN -- sometimes. Yesterday, Alisyn Camerota asked her guest probing questions about hate: “Can hate be cultivated?” “What lights the match of hate?”

The media has one thing and one thing only that is aims to achieve: advance leftist goals and pummel conservatives at every turn. And they will say whatever it takes to get the job done – even if it means baiting a Rabbi to blame President Trump for the behavior of a nutcase anti-Semite.

“I don’t really foist blame upon any person,” Myers said. “Hate does not know religion, race, creed, political party. It’s not a political issue in any way, shape, or form. Hate does not know any of those things.”

Camerota asked Myers if he blames anyone “beyond the gunman” for Saturday’s shooting that claimed the lives of 11 congregants .

Instead, she was interviewing Rabbi Jeffery Myers of the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh and baiting him without relent to blame President Trump for the carnage. But the rabbi wouldn’t have it and she looked the desperate fool.

You have to hand it to CNN -- sometimes. Yesterday, Alisyn Camerota asked her guest probing questions about hate: “Can hate be cultivated?” “What lights the match of hate?”

Unfortunately, her guest wasn’t Robert Spencer and she wasn’t trying to expose the root cause of jihad.

Instead, she was interviewing Rabbi Jeffery Myers of the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh and baiting him without relent to blame President Trump for the carnage. But the rabbi wouldn’t have it and she looked the desperate fool.

CNN screen grab

Amber Athey of The Daily Caller summarizes:

Camerota asked Myers if he blames anyone “beyond the gunman” for Saturday’s shooting that claimed the lives of 11 congregants. “I don’t really foist blame upon any person,” Myers said. “Hate does not know religion, race, creed, political party. It’s not a political issue in any way, shape, or form. Hate does not know any of those things.”

The media has one thing and one thing only that is aims to achieve: advance leftist goals and pummel conservatives at every turn. And they will say whatever it takes to get the job done – even if it means baiting a Rabbi to blame President Trump for the behavior of a nutcase anti-Semite.

What a loathsome lot.!