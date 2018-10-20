Central American illegals riot at Guatemala-Mexico border

A group of illegal aliens from Honduras estimated to number up to 4,000 tried to force their way across the border between Guatemala and Mexico, rioting when they were denied entry into Mexico.

A caravan of migrants, whose numbers have been estimated to range between 3,000 to 4,000 strong, began converging on the Guatemala-Mexico border early Thursday evening. Some of the migrants, who are recognized to be fleeing violence, political instability, and the poor economic conditions of their native homelands in Central and South America, hope to stay and work in Mexico. The majority seek to use the country's northern border to infiltrate the U.S. illegally, according to the Associated Press. The men and the women of the caravan turned violent and began to riot upon being denied passage into Mexico. The migrants, most of whom began their journey last week in Honduras, had traveled hundreds of miles on foot or by bus and were unwilling to take no for an answer. They quickly moved to overwhelm the law enforcement and military officers on both sides of the border by hurling rocks and other readily available objects. One of the migrants, a Honduran man who was first to overcome the police barriers and cross into Mexico, was heard shouting euphorically that no one could stop the caravan's momentum. "We are going to the United States!" he said. "Nobody is going to stop us!" The crowd was also heard chanting "Yes we can!" and "We're going to get in!" as they stormed the border. It is unclear how many individuals or law enforcement officers have been wounded or hurt by the migrant's rioting.

This is not some amorphous mob of poor people. These people are being directed, and have probably been told that no one will shoot at them if they are determined to cross borders.

Mexico has not been overly helpful. While they announced anyone without proper papers would be sent home, they also said that anyone seeking asylum or who had the proper documents would be allowed passage.

Needless to say, few will be seeking asylum in Mexico.

Trump has threatened to cut aid to Mexico and any other country that allows the illegals passage.

Since the mid-1970s, migrants from Central and Southern America have exploited Mexico's relatively lax policies on border security to enter the U.S. illegally. The situation, however, has changed in recent months as the Trump administration takes a strong hand in pressuring Mexico to crack down on illegal border crossings. To that effect, high ranking administration officials, along with the president himself, have threatened to cut foreign aid to Mexico and other countries complicit in allowing illegal immigrants to pass through their borders en route to the U.S. The president took to social media on Tuesday to reiterate that threat when the caravan first appeared poised to leave Honduran territory and enter Guatemala. "The United States has strongly informed the President of Honduras that if the large Caravan of people heading to the U.S. is not stopped and brought back to Honduras, no more money or aid will be given to Honduras, effective immediately!" Trump wrote.

The president may turn out the military to defend our sovereignty if the mob makes it to the US border. Without the cooperation of Mexico, the situation has the potential to escalate out of control - which is what both the illegals and Mexico wants. Nothing would speed illegal immigration more than a confrontation between the US military and civilians. But if the illegals insist on trying to cross the border, such a confrontation may be unavoidable.