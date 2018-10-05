Bonfire of the Lefties: Robert Reich mobilizes MoveOn's anti-Kavanaugh mob to descend on Washington

Today, they're planning massive, humongous, gargantuan mob demonstrations on Washington in the event Kavanaugh didn't fall. Get a load of what Breitbart found them doing :

For awhile there, massive, humongous, gargantuan mob demonstrations on Washington were being planned by Democrats in the event Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh fell.

In the email, MoveOn.org, which has been massively backed by billionaire George Soros, warned the group’s anti-Kavanaugh plot is set to include “direct actions in Washington, D.C., at Senate office buildings, including busing in constituents from key states.” The radical organization also wrote in the email it was planning to:

Escalate pressure on key senators, especially Susan Collins. Collins is the key swing vote in this process, and MoveOn is continuing to lift up stories from her constituents, support direct actions in Maine, and purchase ads in her state calling for her to stand with survivors, defend reproductive rights, and stop Kavanaugh. Hold Republicans accountable. We will not forget their party’s actions at last week’s hearing, their unwavering support for Kavanaugh, and their attempts to discredit Dr. Blasey Ford and others when we head to the ballot box in five weeks. Ending GOP control of Congress and electing people who believe survivors. We will end GOP control of Congress and elect people who believe survivors and listen to women—because the fight for our fundamental rights is essential.

Well, well, well. Yet here's what Axios reported they were doing last Sept 20:

If Brett Kavanaugh's nomination sinks, Democrats would turn the midterms into a referendum not just on President Trump but also women’s rights, abortion and the future of the Supreme Court, sources tell Axios. Why it matters: In what Republicans believe is an increasingly unlikely scenario where Kavanaugh tanks, Dems believe they can juice turnout — already hitting record levels — by playing off the huge public attention to the court, and Roe v. Wade in particular. They envision President Obama and Michelle Obama locking arms with the Clintons, the Bidens, and Democratic congressional leaders to crank up a presidential-election-sized campaign.

Hear that? They were going to "lock arms."

So what we are seeing here are plans for a massive, humongous, gargantuan, trash-strewing, window-smashing, poop-flinging, pussy-hatted and vagina-costumed rabidly leftwing mob demonstration no matter what happens in this Kavanaugh debacle. The left just can't stifle its itch to burn tires.

They were going to put on one of their spectaculars demonstrating their love for mob rule, no matter what happened to Kavanaugh.

Does this have more of a whiff of adolescent temper-tantruming? Groupthink? Witch-hunting hysteria, a la 'The Crucible'? Or most likely, "Mean Girls" given the adolescent flavor of the upcoming idiocy?

Funny how a "Mean Girls" lawsuit has come up in the wake of this leftwing "cultural" contribution. (And "Mean Girls" is an immensely funny movie, highlighting the ridiculousness of adolescent certainties.)

Because what we are seeing is hysteria for hysteria's sake, and a great meltdown of the left. MoveOn.org, which is right in the middle of this, can't seem to move on from any political disappointment. What's more, it's taking aging leftwing retread, economics bore, and incredibly irrelevant former Secretary of Labor Robert Reich to spearhead this effort (guess they couldn't get Michelle Obama or Hillary Clinton or Joe Biden) as if Reich is the guy to set the leftwing prairie fire they are all looking to ignite.

And the result, as the normally even-tempered and amiable Sen. Orrin Hatch had to point out to one of them, is utter childishness.

Something is weird about the political calculation of this, given that they believe that the masses will unite and change will be achieved both if Kavanaugh is confirmed and if Kavanaugh is not confirmed. Do they understand human nature? Or are they just fantasizing.

Here's the other thing: With word out, and with past experience an indicator, it looks more than likely that they will overplay their hand, grossly alienating everyone out there in the political mainstream.

Have at it, bozos, go fling poop and make yourselves popular.