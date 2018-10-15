Biological male wins female world cycling championship

Rachel McKinnon, a professor at the College of Charleston, won the women’s sprint 35-39 age bracket at the 2018 UCI Masters Track Cycling World Championships in Los Angeles.

It's becoming more common for biological males who identify as female to win women's sporting events.

Daily Caller:

McKinnon celebrated the victory on Twitter, writing: “First transgender woman world champion…ever.” Allowing biological males who identify as transgender women to compete in women’s athletic events has been a controversial subject, as critics have argued that it puts the female competitors at an inherent disadvantage. McKinnon did not immediately return an email seeking comment for this article. McKinnon in January was quoted in USA Today arguing against requiring biological males to suppress testosterone as a requirement for competing against women. “We cannot have a woman legally recognized as a trans woman in society, and not be recognized that way in sports,” McKinnon told USA Today.

He has a point. If we're going to pretend that anyone who wants to can identify as any gender they choose, why should sports be any different?

But McKinnon doesn't think we should be looking at "sports" in a traditional sense.

“Focusing on performance advantage is largely irrelevant because this is a rights issue. We shouldn’t be worried about trans people taking over the Olympics. We should be worried about their fairness and human rights instead.” (emphasis added)

In other words, sports is not really about competition. It should be a demonstration of our tolerance for those who demand the freedom to identify as any gender they choose. If this freedom results in a radically unfair competitive advantage for transgenders, well, too bad.

As silly and as stupid as this statement is, it's rapidly becoming a fact. “This is bigger than sports, and it’s about human rights,” McKinnon said to USA Today. Tell that to the biological women who lost to him.

Most of the powers that be in sports - international governing bodies that are supposed to set standards and regulate competition - have bought into this bizarre nonsense. They, and most biological female athletes, are terrified of a backlash from social justice warriors. They would rather pretend to agree with McKinnon than face the reality that it is patently, completely, and ridiculously unfair for a biological man to compete on the same level as a biological woman.

If nowhere else, this is true in sports. While elite female athletes will defeat many males, they cannot defeat elite male athletes, who will beat any and all women, no matter how well trained and in excellent shape they are. This is a fact of nature, of good old fashioned science and no amount of pretending otherwise will make a difference.

So if a male of average ability is allowed to compete against elite women and wins, what does that do to the essence of competitive sports? In fact, it destroys the idea of competition and makes "sports" just another extension of the culture wars. Is this really what sports should become?

All mammals engage in play. It teaches the young how to compete for food and mates. Only humans have formalized the concept and made competition a spectacle. If transgendered athletes are allowed to formalize the notion that biology doesn't matter, it will radically cheapen the notion of "victory" for women and for all sports.