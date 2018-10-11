Beyond parody: Media cite criticism of Trump aide Steve Miller by his third-grade teacher
Not content with seeking dirt on Republicans from their adolescent years, Trump-haters in the media now are reaching back to the third grade to find ways to slur figures in the Trump administration. When I joked to my wife during the Kavanaugh Inquisition that I remembered being tempted to pull on Julie Bergland's ponytail when she sat in front of me in the third grade and couldn't recall if I had actually done so, I was not far off the mark.
Stephen Miller's third-grade teacher: "He was a loner" and he ate glue https://t.co/nD97s9N50v pic.twitter.com/Gp3Uy9G0iJ— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 10, 2018
[Insert joke about overfull diapers here.]
As summarized by the Washington Examiner (so you don't have to give a click to the Hollywood Reporter):
The entire story is a just a transcription of remarks by Nikki Fiske, who taught Miller at Santa Monica's Franklin Elementary School in the early 1990s. She said:
I can still picture him sitting in my classroom.
Do you remember that character in Peanuts, the one called Pig Pen, with the dust cloud and crumbs flying all around him? That was Stephen Miller at 8. I was always trying to get him to clean up his desk – he always had stuff mashed up in there. He was a strange dude. I remember he would take a bottle of glue – we didn't have glue sticks in those days – and he would pour the glue on his arm, let it dry, peel it off and then eat it.
I remember being concerned about him – not academically. He was OK with that, though I could never read his handwriting. But he had such strange personal habits. He was a loner and isolated and off by himself all the time.
At the end of the year, I wrote all my concerns – and I had a lot of them – in his school record. When the school principal had a conference with Stephen's parents, the parents were horrified. So the principal took some white-out and blanked out all my comments. I wish I could remember what I wrote, but this was 25 years ago. I've taught a lot of third-graders since then. Of course, Stephen wasn't political then – it wasn't until later that he started to make waves.
Democrats clearly don't want the votes of anyone who might have misbehaved – or even have been seen as odd or troubled by anyone – in elementary school or during adolescence.
That must be because they are the party of Bill Clinton and Ted Kennedy, their morally impeccable leaders.
