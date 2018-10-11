Ammar Campa-Najjar: Black September grandson and CAIR's candidate in California

...except that Breitbart has turned up some appalling information to suggest what he really stands for.

Ammar Campa-Najjar is flooding the airwaves in Southern California and getting lots of warm , friendly press coverage. The left-wing Democratic candidate, who claims to be a moderate, is seeking to topple now indicted Republican Duncan Hunter, who most certainly has made a hash of his own prospects. Any mention of Campa-Najjar's rather spectacular terrorist heritage (Grandpa was a top leader of the extremely gruesome Black September terrorist massacre of Israeli athletes at the 1972 Munich Olympics) is brushed off as not his circus, not his monkeys, something he's repudiated, and in any case, something he's far from, given that he's 29, never met the guy (who was rubbed out by Israeli commandos), and claims to have been raised Catholic. For this, he's always given an easy pass by the press as his TV ads roll on and on and on, obviously the effect of a large campaign war chest.

Turns out he's not just taken money from the radical, Islamic terrorist-coddling and excusing Council of American Islamic Relations (CAIR); he's given money to CAIR, too. Breitbart's Joel Pollak did the investigative reporting:

The campaign of Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar, who is running against incumbent Republican Rep Duncan Hunter Jr. (R-CA) in California's 50th congressional district, and donated $650 to the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) in 2017, public records show.

...and...

It is not clear why Ammar Campa-Najjar's campaign donated the money to CAIR. Federal Election Commission (FEC) records list the purpose of the contribution as a "civic donation," made to CAIR's Washington, DC, office. The Islamist Money in Politics project (IMIP), a program of Daniel Pipes' Middle East Forum, reported last week that Campa-Najjar had received nearly $9,000 in campaign contributions from CAIR officials.

Money in, money out, and one hand washes the other.

CAIR's the group that was declared an unindicted co-conspirator in the Holy Land Foundation terrorist-financing scandal and paid for a good Islamic funeral for as well as cash to the surviving family of the creepy two San Bernardino terrorists who slaughtered more than a dozen people in that 2015 Islamic terror attack, according to Breitbart.

Well, sure, you might note – CAIR is left-wing, and this is ethnic politics, right? Ethnic likes ethnic? Breitbart found that not true at all. According to the report:

IMIP research fellow Oren Litwin told Breitbart News, via e-mail: "Politicians clearly can't control who donates to them; still, it is interesting that prominent Islamists have chosen to support Mr. Campa-Najjar when other Arab or Muslim candidates, such as fellow Californian Omar Qudrat [a Republican running in California's 52nd district], receive zero donations from Islamists. The question is, what makes Mr. Campa-Najjar so much more attractive to them?"

Pollak notes that a Palestinian ambassador to the U.N. also kicked in cash in 2017 for Campa-Najjar's campaign.

We can also throw in that Campa-Najjar has been enthusiastically endorsed by anti-Semitic Democratic Socialists of America New York congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

What a guy. Guess the people who danced on 9/11 find a kindred soul in Campa-Najjar, despite the image he puts out about being Mister Moderate.

Combine the fake image he's projecting in his bid to topple Hunter and the unusual amount of cash he's getting, and one can only suspect that he's the cat's-paw of some gamy special interests.

According to OpenSecrets, his campaign cash coffers look like this:

FEC documents, meanwhile, show this:

A click onto the individual contributions doesn't turn up anything special, except that the far-left Obama hipster outfit ShareBlue seems to be doing matching donations to the campaign.

The unitemized individual contributions are large, however, and that raises questions as to whether it's dark money or other shadowy campaign financing outfits that are putting cash in. The data date only to June, and with the campaign in high gear, it's likely he's gotten a lot more. Who is financing him? Well, we know that CAIR is.

Sadly, Hunter is doing a lousy job of bringing this candidate's sponsorship forward. We see no ads at all from him and weak warnings about the man's left-wing orientation and efforts to hide his ties to a gamy terrorist-coddling organization. The other Arab-American candidates don't do that, but he does. What a dangerous thing it will be if this guy gets elected to office, standing up as CAIR's little pawn and making his grandpa proud.