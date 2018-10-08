1950 and the other lady from Maine

We will speak about Senator Susan Collins' speech for years. She was superb in making the case for Judge Kavanaugh and standing up to the bullies practicing "sexual McCarthyism" as Professor Dershowitz called it. Senator Collins' speech was in the tradition of another great speech. Back in 1950, the late Senator Margaret Chase Smith spoke in the Senate about the "McCarthyism" of that time.

This is from her speech: "Mr. President," she began, "I would like to speak briefly and simply about a serious national condition.... The United States Senate has long enjoyed worldwide respect as the greatest deliberative body.... But recently that deliberative character has...been debased to...a forum of hate and character assassination." Sound familiar? Character assassination? From time to time, a speech can make a difference. Senator Collins spoke in the tradition of another great lady Republican from Maine, Senator Margaret Chase Smith.