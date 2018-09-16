Woodward: No evidence of Trump-Russia collusion

There are any number of excuses Democrats can use to put the country through the ringer on impeachment. There's a case for obstruction of justice - a weak case but Mueller may decide that's all he's got and recommend indicting the president for firing James Comey. Or there may be some unknown charge that Mueller is considering, perhaps connected to the Stormy Daniels payoff.

If the Democrats take control of the House, Donald Trump is likely to be impeached. It doesn't mean he's guilty of an impeachable offense, all it means is that the political realities and hyperpartisan climate in Washington make impeachment almost inevitable.

You will note I have not mentioned that Trump will be impeached for colluding with Russia to win the election. That's because, despite desperately hopeful commentary from the left as Trump associates plead guilty and are granted immunity,the opposition tells itself that Trump is trapped, or a dead duck, and will be charged with treason for conspiring with a foreign power, even though there isn't a shred of evidence to make that case.

What's going to happen when Mueller's final report doesn't recommend indicting Trump for collusion?

In an interview with Hugh Hewitt, Watergate reporter and recent author of the Trump book "Fear," said that in his two years investigating the president, he found no evidence of collusion - none.

RealClearPolitics:

In an interview with Hugh Hewitt on Friday, Bob Woodward said that in his two years of investigating for his new book, 'Fear,' he found no evidence of collusion or espionage between Trump and Russia. Woodward said he looked for it "hard" and yet turned up nothing.



"So let’s set aside the Comey firing, which as a Constitutional law professor, no one will ever persuade me can be obstruction. And Rod Rosenstein has laid out reasons why even if those weren’t the president’s reasons. Set aside the Comey firing. Did you, Bob Woodward, hear anything in your research in your interviews that sounded like espionage or collusion?" Hugh Hewitt asked Woodward.



"I did not, and of course, I looked for it, looked for it hard," Woodward answered. "And so you know, there we are. We’re going to see what Mueller has, and Dowd may be right. He has something that Dowd and the president don’t know about, a secret witness or somebody who has changed their testimony. As you know, that often happens, and that can break open or turn a case." "But you’ve seen no collusion?" Hewitt asked again to confirm.



"I have not," Woodward affirmed.



Hewitt would once again ask Woodward about collusion at the conclusion of the interview.



"Very last question, Bob Woodward, I just want to confirm, at the end of two years of writing this book, this intensive effort, you saw no effort, you, personally, had no evidence of collusion or espionage by the president presented to you?" Hewitt asked.



"That is correct," Woodward said.

Mueller has never said that the president is a target in his investigation. There is no witness who has come forward with any testimony or evidence of Trump colluding with Russia. There has been no leak from the special counsel's office that suggests collusion. No congressman or senator on the intelligence committees has said there is any evidence of collusion. There has been no leak from congress that would point to collusion.

Why then, the gleeful celebrations every time a Trump crony pleads guilty and is promised immunity? The plea deal made by Paul Manafort in exchange for his testimony illustrates this point. Trump is "cornered." He's "nervous." He's losing his grip. Manafort, or some other aide will "bring Trump down."

Where does this optimism come from? As you can guess, it is wishful thinking. And the basis for this magical thinking is the Democrat's continuing denial of the reason Hillary Clinton lost the election.

It is comforting for the left to believe in the collusion narrative. It means they don't have to face the hard fact that they nominated the worst presidential candidate in modern history - a woman who had nothing to say, nothing to offer the voters except that she was a woman. A woman who disdained ordinary people, who insulted the electorate, and whose own shady dealings made her the least trusted presidential candidate ever.

But it wasn't her fault! It was the Russians who elected her! What happens when there are no collusion charges presented by Mueller will be the Second Great Awakening as the left tries to come to grips with their own epic failure.