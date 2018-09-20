« Co-founder of 'March for Our Lives' explains why he left the movement | Fast times at Holton Arms High when Christine Blasey Ford was a student there »
September 20, 2018

Woman who claimed she knew of Kavanaugh incident backs off, dummies up

By Thomas Lifson

 

Opponents of the Kavanaugh nomination were exultant for a while yesterday over a tweet from a woman named Cristina King Miranda, who claimed she went to Holton-Arms, the private high school attended by Christine Blasey, and that "the incident was spoken about for days."  That's right: ancient high school rumors are now the stuff of moment when it comes to the nation's highest court.

The tweet subsequently was deleted but captured.  Via Twitchy:

Miranda also took to Facebook:

A day after her first tweet, she backed away:

I guess we are now supposed to place the future of the Republic in the hands of high school gossips of the previous century.  

 

