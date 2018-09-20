Woman who claimed she knew of Kavanaugh incident backs off, dummies up

Opponents of the Kavanaugh nomination were exultant for a while yesterday over a tweet from a woman named Cristina King Miranda, who claimed she went to Holton-Arms, the private high school attended by Christine Blasey, and that "the incident was spoken about for days." That's right: ancient high school rumors are now the stuff of moment when it comes to the nation's highest court.

I guess we are now supposed to place the future of the Republic in the hands of high school gossips of the previous century.

To all media, I will not be doing anymore interviews. No more circus. To clarify my post: I do not have first hand knowledge of the incident that Dr. Christine Blasey Ford mentions, and I stand by my support for Christine. That's it. I don't have more to say on the subject.

A day after her first tweet, she backed away:

This is the letter, posted on Facebook, from a woman who knew Kavanaugh, Judge and Blasey Ford and claims that the attack did happen, that "many of us heard about it in school," and that it was talked about for days afterward. The FBI should interview her and others. pic.twitter.com/OZmEGP1Q1G

