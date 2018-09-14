With the new Kavanaugh 'letter,' the left gets back to its old dirty tricks

Does the left have a Department of Dirty Tricks? Sure seems that way. As Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh comes up for confirmation in the Senate, all of a sudden Sen. Dianne Feinstein says she holds a mysterious letter about Kavanaugh and wants to give it to federal authorities.

Here is the news item

Funny how often this happens.

Someone comes forward in 2012 who says Romney cut some kid's hair around 50 years before in high school. Or put his dog on the roof of his car.

Harry Reid made up a story that Romney hadn't paid taxes for years and insisted it wasn't up to himself to prove it was true, just that Romney had to prove it was false.

They tried to pull this same trick on Trump in 2016, too, but he didn't fall for it.

Then there was Anita Hill, who, all of a sudden came forward when Clarence Thomas was nominated for the Supreme Court.

There also were the accusers of Alabama Senate nominee Roy Moore, who, after he won the primary and too late for anyone else to get on the ballot, came forward after many decades to claim he was dating underage girls.

Dan Rather runs a hit piece on Bush right before an election based on forged documents.

The New York Times runs a false piece on John McCain after they endorsed him in the primary and disposed of Mitt Romney.

The press ran wild with unverified rumors about GOP vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin, including an unverified whopper that she wasn't the mother of her fifth child Trig

And the biggest fake story of all is the fake dossier bought and paid for by the DNC and Hillary Clinton to destroy Donald Trump. Yet, to this day, the media and Democrats insist that the contents are real, and insist further that the premise of the dirty dossier - that President Trump colluded with the Russians to steal the election from Hillary Clinton, is real, too, yet they present no evidence. Look at the number of people and families Democrats, the media and the Justice department are willing to destroy in order to get rid of an outsider who is trying to get the power, purse and freedom back to the people as fast as he can.

While the media was willing to fabricate stories against Republicans in this manner, by contrast they chose to not vet Barack Obama. Instead, they hid all his unethical behavior over the years.

It is despicable how the Democrats seek to destroy anyone who gets in their way and how the media colludes with them to spread gossip and imply it is all factual.