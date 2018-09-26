Will Blasey Ford be a no-show?

The #Resistance has a bottomless pit of excuses to delay these proceedings. So far, those resisting have been quite successful.

Will Christine Blasey Ford show up on Thursday to testify? My guess is no, and that she never intended to show up.

Most recently, one of Ford's attorneys (she has at least four) sent a letter to Senator Grassley expressing displeasure with a number of things and making additional demands.

Meanwhile, if Ford intended to testify on Thursday, she would have hit the road by now, traveling as she claims she needs to do by land rather than air. I presume she would be traveling in a modern-style vehicle that can hit speeds of 65 mph or more, but one never knows. In any case, I don't have the impression she's en route. And I doubt she ever will be.

My guess is that this woman thought she could derail Kavanaugh's confirmation while remaining anonymous. Now, perhaps, she finds herself in over her head, concerned about perjury.

This brings me to my second question.

Why, after all this time and her presumed desire for justice to be served, has she not filed a police report for this 36-year-old crime? Since Maryland has no statute of limitations on sexual assault, she could go for it. Yet in all this time, counting back 36 years and even the past few weeks, as far as I'm aware, she's yet to file a police report. Why is that?

It's quite possible she knows that what she's claiming is a fabrication or a story that contains many inaccuracies.

So while I'm not a betting kind of gal, I'll put my money on Ford not showing up on Thursday, the #Resistance continuing to ramp up its self-righteous hysteria, and outlier members of the GOP such as Collins and Murkowski mucking up the vote.

That said, it's also quite possible that by Thursday, Ford will quietly exit stage left as Michael Avenatti ushers in the next wave of slanderers. It seems the left learned from Clarence Thomas that they'd better have multiple women on cue for this kind of destruction. And while Avenatti may have been had by 4Chan, it's safe to assume that the left will have more surprises to unleash on Thursday, whether via Avenatti or someone else.

This mess that has been created by the left just keeps unfolding, with Feinstein requesting a postponement of Thursday's hearing. (You have to hand it to her: she's working feverishly to prove her lefty credentials since being soundly rejected by the Democratic Party in California.)

Grassley denied her request. At least for now. With our team, you can never be confident they'll stick to their word on anything.

One way or another, we may have an eventual up-or-down vote on the floor of the Senate. Maybe. And when that happens, don't hold your breath that we'll be victorious. (Think Murkowski and Collins, for starters.)

Or who knows? Perhaps the next demand leveled by Ford will be that she nominate the next Supreme Court justice.