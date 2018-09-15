Why should President Trump listen to Jimmy Carter?

Former President Jimmy Carter clearly has no love or respect for the policies of President Donald Trump’s administration.

I find it humorous and sad that some reporter at Huffington Post would think that President Trump, or anyone, should care what Jimmy Carter thinks of Trump’s economic and other policies but somehow, that news organ thought otherwise as they sought to trash Trump on on their pages :

In fact, Carter said he would change “all of” them if he had his time in the White House again, per The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “If I were foolish enough to feel I could be president again, I think the first thing I would do would be to change all of the policies that President Trump has initiated,” Carter told students at an Emory University event in Atlanta on Wednesday.

Haven't these journalists ever researched what kind of president Jimmy Carter was?

This article implies that Carter would have insight as to what good policies are, even after he handed off an economic disaster to his successor, Ronald Reagan. Thank goodness Carter was defeated in 1980 because our economy was collapsing.

In December 1980, the unemployment rate was 7.2%. Today it is 3.9%. In December 1980, black unemployment was 15.0%. Today it is 6.3%. In December 1980, Hispanic unemployment was 10.3%. Today it is 4.7%.

Inflation was in double digits through 1980, following four years of Carter, yet Carter inherited a 5.76% rate in 1976. The cost of everything was skyrocketing.

And interest rates were something else. On Jan. 5, 1981, at the end of Carter's term, the ten-year Treasury bond had a yield of 12.57%. Today it is 3%. Carter inherited a rate of 6.84% from Dec. 20, 1976. Think of the cost of a mortgage at that time and how unaffordable houses would be.

Think what would have happened if Reagan hadn't lowered taxes and allowed the Federal Reserve to wring inflation and high interest rates out of the economy.

Why would anyone think that advice about policies from Jimmy Carter would be valuable to Trump ... or anyone?