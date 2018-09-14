Trump is right about the exaggerated Puerto Rico hurricane death count

Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin says that President Trump is crazy because he says the vast number of deaths in Puerto Rico during Hurricane Maria last year was supposedly made up.

What we learn when Trump says crazy stuff On Thursday morning, President Trump showed once again that he lacks even a tangential relationship with reality:

What is actually crazy is when an independent research firm used computer models to determine the number of deaths from the hurricane, instead of the actual body count from the coroner's. So does Rubin and the other WaPo Democrat stenographers ever have any actual questions about those computer models? They don’t seem to, because they just repeat whatever they are told, no questions asked. Here's the news they wrote:

Death toll in Puerto Rico from Hurricane Maria officially raised to 2,975 from 64 Using a study from a team of independent researchers, officials in Puerto Rico said they're raising the official death toll from Hurricane Maria to 2,975 from 64. Researchers have determined that an estimated 2,975 people died from September 2017 through the end of February 2018. The independent study, from George Washington University's (GWU) Milken School of Public Health, was commissioned by the Puerto Rican government. The estimate of 2,975 was determined using a mathematical model based on historical patterns, with adjustments made for age and sex, researchers said. That sum is more than 4,500 percent higher than the original estimate of 64.

It's nonsense. You don't determine body counts by math models. Yet people at the WaPo are so crazy they even say Trump is complicit in causing Hurricane Florence. They need their head examined.

Yet the WaPo never cares about whistleblowers when their news conveyed doesn’t fit their agenda, especially on climate change. Get a load of this:

A key Obama administration scientist brushed aside inconvenient data that showed a slowdown in global warming in compiling an alarming 2015 report that coincided with the White House participation in the Paris Climate Conference, a whistle blower is alleging. "In the summer of 2015, whistleblowers alerted the Committee that the Karl study was rushed to publication before underlying data issues were resolved to help influence public debate about the so-called Clean Power Plan and upcoming Paris climate conference," Smith said in a statement. "Since then, the Committee has attempted to obtain information that would shed further light on these allegations, but was obstructed at every turn by the previous administration’s officials."

Computer models can easily be manipulated to get any result an activist leftie wants. It is clear that scientists have cooked the books (committed fraud) on global warming/climate change to push an agenda but the crazy Rubin and her coevals don’t really care about facts because they have an agenda.

Essentially, when scientists didn’t get the results they wanted “the scientists trying to manipulate data through their tortuous computer programmes, always to point in only the one desired direction – to lower past temperatures and to "adjust" recent temperatures upwards, in order to convey the impression of an accelerated warming."

Why would anyone with a brain establish government programs based on computer models and cooked books? That would be crazy. Giving politicians trillions to pretend they can control temperatures, sea levels and storm activity forever would show people without brains. Yet they do. Just take a look at this as a mere one example: