Too much nonsense, from Serena to Colin

Colin got benched and turned into a political philosopher. He could have worked on his deteriorating skills and try to get his old job back. Not Collin. He found his “inner Che,” and we know the rest of the story.

A couple of years ago, QB Colin Kaepernick got benched because he couldn't play anymore. As I recall, he was regularly passing the ball to the other team in what we call "interceptions".

The NFL is now all about Colin and the fans are not tuning in.

Now, Nike is referring to his act as some kind of "sacrifice".

Sorry, but I know real heroes who were killed in Iraq or lost a leg in Afghanistan. We have a D-Day veteran at our church.

Colin's sacrifice is nothing compared to those three examples.

As the old saying goes: Colin, I've known heroes and you are no hero.

This weekend, Serena Williams behaved like a spoiled brat and actually got fined for her childish performance.

The entire post-match celebration was all about Serena and a nice young woman from Japan was treated to a first-class look at how political correctness is tearing up the country.

I agree with Maureen Callahan:

Katrina Adams, chairman and president of the USTA, opened the awards ceremony by denigrating the winner and lionizing Williams -- whose ego, if anything, needs piercing. “Perhaps it’s not the finish we were looking for today,” Adams said, “but Serena, you are a champion of all champions.” Addressing the crowd, Adams added, “This mama is a role model and respected by all.” That’s not likely the case now, not after the world watched as Serena Williams had a series of epic meltdowns on the court, all sparked when the umpire warned her: No coaching from the side. Her coach was making visible hand signals.

Can you imagine the MLB Commissioner giving the Astros the World Series trophy and saying that this is not the finish we were expecting? Or the NFL commissioner doing the same after the Super Bowl.

Colin blamed it on racism. Serena blamed it on sexism. It's always an "ism" these days.

Let me get this straight. A guy can't play, and this is a racist country. A woman makes a fool of herself, and calls it sexism.

And then they wonder how Trump happened? Or why people don't think ESPN is a sports network anymore?

PS: You can listen to my show (Canto Talk) and follow me on Twitter.