The untold, unlearned story of the man who implemented Hitler's horrors

The new film Operation Finale is the story of the carefully calculated capture, trial, and execution of Adolf Eichmann, the "architect" of Hitler's final solution: the extermination of the Jews of Germany, Poland, France, the Baltics, Hungary, and what was then Czechoslovakia. Most of us old enough to know the basics of this story have not been acquainted with the details of the plan to locate and extricate Eichmann from Buenos Aires and get him to Israel for his public, globally televised trial. This is a must-see film because the ravages of the Holocaust are barely taught in American schools anymore, if at all. What used to be required, essential knowledge has been cast aside in favor of the primacy of race, class, and gender issues.

Eichmann's trial exposed the "banality of evil," as Hannah Arendt, a journalist who covered the trial, described it. The lesson? Monsters like Eichmann who are comfortable perpetrating horrendous evil on other human beings are indeed banal. They are amoral, without conscience. They may love their own families but think nothing of exterminating millions of human beings they have, for one reason or another, deemed worthy of extinction. Think Stalin and Mao as well as Hitler, Eichmann's boss. There are numerous others throughout history. Like the other Nazi criminals tried at Nuremburg , Eichmann adopted the ridiculous "I was following orders" defense. That the horror of the Holocaust is not taught in our schools any longer is a tragedy of catastrophic proportions. Watch a video of university students on the most prestigious campuses in America being asked the simplest questions about our Constitution, the Bill of Rights, the Supreme Court, their understanding of socialism, fascism, Nazism, etc. They are thoroughly ignorant of all these things. They know nothing of history, ours or the world's, but can expound of the horrors of racism, sexism, homophobia, misogyny, patriarchy, etc. in this nation. All they know, all they have been taught, is that America is guilty of crimes against humanity when, in fact, it is the dictators around the world, leftists they revere like Mao and Che Guevara, who are the criminals, guilty of the bigotry and crimes they project onto Donald Trump. They have yet to admit that Trump is the good guy. We finally have a fearless president, a man who does not back down, is not afraid of the left, who does not buckle to P.C., a man who truly loves this country. The Holocaust; the Holodomor, Stalin's genocide (60 million); Mao's genocide (45 million); and, looking farther into the past, the Turks' genocide of the Armenians in 1915, the one both Bush and Obama promised to acknowledge but never did, are all vivid examples of man's inhumanity to man. We like to think the world has evolved toward civility, but it has not. Evil prevails. It is all around us. The barbarous tactics of jihadists threaten us all. So does the denial of evil by the Western left. So anxious to be seen as accepting of all "faiths," the West has capitulated to all things anti-Western, anti-Christian, anti-Semitic. These are the groups our left embraces. Wander about on any university campus, and you will see that this is true. The left is in the business of hate and intolerance. Leftists no longer value freedoms – free speech, freedom of religion. They support freedom of assembly if it is Antifa, Occupy Wall Street, or Black Lives Matter but seek to prohibit any assembly of conservatives or supporters of conservative values. Mount a pro-Trump demonstration, and Antifa will be there, masked and armed. Eichmann never felt any guilt or regret for his part in the Final Solution that killed over six million Jews of Europe. He was "following orders" like any good soldier. He was working to protect his country from being "overrun" by Jews. He cared for his own family but cared nothing for the millions whose deaths he orchestrated. The man was a monster, and he was banal. That is the lesson, still unlearned, of history. Until our schools, from kindergarten through university, begin again to teach the truth of history, ours and the history of every other nation, the lessons of history that have changed the world in profound and catastrophic ways will remain unlearned. People who believe they are educated but are not will continue to wreak havoc on civil societies. See the film. It is riveting, even though we know how the story ends. Image: Sargoth via Wikimedia Commons.