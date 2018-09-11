The travesty of Obama's award for 'ethics in government'

My guess is that the students and employees at the U of I who listened to Obama's self-righteous speech believe that Obama is ethical because most of the media intentionally hid the mass corruption, or if they reported on it, they downplayed it. The corruption and unethical behavior started as soon as Obama took office.

The University of Illinois inexplicably gave the extremely corrupt, unethical, and immoral Obama the Paul H. Douglas Award for Ethics in Government . I assume that their next award will go to Bill, Hillary, and Harvey Weinstein for their respectful treatment of women.



Obama immediately violated bankruptcy law when he gave preferential treatment to unsecured unions over more secure bond-holders and other unsecure creditors. It is certainly immoral, unethical, and corrupt for a president to ignore settled law to buy votes.

Reporting from Washington – House Republicans lashed out at what they called preferential treatment the Obama administration gave to certain union pensions in the bailout of General Motors Corp. during the 2008 financial crisis. During a subcommittee hearing Wednesday, Republicans accused the administration of favoring union employees of Delphi Corp., the largest U.S. supplier of auto parts, and leaving many nonunion, salaried employees empty-handed. The government took over Delphi's pension plan during the company's reorganization in Bankruptcy Court. Roughly 21,000 salaried employees lost up to 70% of their pensions, as well as life and health insurance.

Then, as Obama preached against big money in politics, he took taxpayer funds to reward his big political donors with jobs, contracts, and loans.

More than two years after President Obama took office vowing to banish "special interests" from his administration, nearly 200 of his biggest donors have landed plum government jobs and advisory posts, won federal contracts worth millions of dollars for their business interests or attended numerous elite White House meetings and social events, an investigation by iWatch News has found. These "bundlers" raised at least $50,000 and sometimes more than $500,000 in campaign donations for Obama's campaign.

The Justice Department was investigating Uranium One and had found substantial evidence that Russian nuclear officials had engaged in bribery, kickbacks, extortion, and money-laundering, yet the Obama administration approved selling the uranium to the Russians anyway.

We are told by the complicit media that over $100 million in donations to the Clinton Foundation had nothing to do with the deal going through, and now we are getting speeches from the flexible Obama about Trump cozying up to Russia.

[T]he Clinton Foundation, had accepted $145 million in donations from Uranium One investors in exchange for the deal getting green lit[.]

Obama didn't care about the Clintons' funneling money meant for the poor in Haiti to a Clinton donor. Obama watched as the Clintons got massive amounts of money from foreigners and others for "access."

The Clintons also funneled $10 million in federal loans to a firm called InnoVida, headed by Clinton donor Claudio Osorio. Osorio had loaded its board with Clinton cronies, including longtime Clinton ally General Wesley Clark[.] Normally the loan approval process takes months or even years. But in this case, a government official wrote, "Former President Bill Clinton is personally in contact with the company to organize its logistical and support needs."

When Obamacare was short of funds, Obama just robbed other funds. Obama seemed to believe that all the money was his to do as he pleased.

The executive branch tried everything from deceptive accounting to shell games to move money from one pot of government funds to the Obamacare till. Ultimately, a federal judge stepped in and ruled that the Department of Health and Human Services could not redirect other federal funds to pay for the subsidies. Within weeks, however, the subsidies were miraculously funded, against the will of Congress. Recently revealed documents appear to confirm that the sudden influx of Obamacare funds was money the Obama administration diverted from Fannie and Freddie.

How immoral and corrupt is it when a president searching for a legacy (who says he didn't have anything to do with the Justice Department) stops an investigation into a drug-running terrorist organization? He and his administration obviously don't care about all the people killed by terrorists and opiates. He also shipped bribes in the form of unmarked bills to the corrupt Iran leaders.

A covert DEA investigation into a Hezbollah drug smuggling operation was halted, allegedly, to aid the Obama administration's nuclear deal with Iran.

The Obama administration had slush funds at the Justice Department, EPA, and CFPB, where they shook down businesses to give money to liberal donors. So liberal groups donated to Democrats, and Democrats shook down businesses and funneled kickbacks to the liberal groups, some of which came back to Democrats. I wonder if journalists can spot the pure corruption, unethical behavior, and immorality in those slush funds.

Trump has shut them down.

President Barack Obama's Justice Department created a "slush fund" of nearly $1 billion using legal settlements with banks and steered those funds to political allies on the left while excluding conservative groups, internal documents show.

One of the most corrupt things I have seen in my life is when the DNC and Hillary paid over $10 million for a fictitious document; hid the information from the FEC; and then, in collusion with the Obama administration, Justice Department, complicit media, State Department, and intelligence agencies, continue to use it to take down a duly elected president.

Obama was corrupt long before the media supported him to be president, but since his name wasn't Palin and he was a Democrat, the media didn't care.

After Barack Obama became an Illinois state legislator, his wife moved up as well, scoring a job as 'vice president of community relations' at the University Of Chicago Hospital for a very generous salary of $121,910. When Obama became a senator in 2005, her 'salary' leapfrogged to $316,962 for the same job...and one of Senator Obama's first acts in office was to see to it that the hospital received over a million dollars of your tax dollars as an earmark. Well, Michelle has moved on, and guess what...that vital job of hers, worth a salary of over $300 K has been quietly eliminated.

The Obamas pretend to care about the poor as they willingly treat the poor as pawns.

The First Lady helped create a notorious program that dumped poor patients on community hospitals, yet the national media ignore the story. Imagine if her husband were a Republican.

I have trouble thinking of anything as corrupt, unethical, and immoral as a politician and wife who want an expensive house but can't afford it and then take taxpayer money to get a kickback in the form of a higher salary and then still can't afford the property so hit up a corrupt donor for some of the money.

In sharp contrast to his tough talk about ethics reform in government, Sen. Barack Obama, D-Ill., approached a well-known Illinois political fixer under active federal investigation, Antoin "Tony" Rezko, for "advice" as he sought to find a way to buy a house shortly after being elected to the United States Senate. The parcel included an adjacent lot which Obama told the Chicago Tribune he could not afford because "it was already a stretch to buy the house." On the same day Obama closed on his house, Rezko's wife bought the adjacent empty lot, meeting the condition of the seller who wanted to sell both properties at the same time.

The corruption was so rampant that it is hard to know where to stop, but Democrats, journalists, Hollywood, and the Justice Department didn't care.

The true threat to our constitutional Republic is when the Justice Department and journalists pick which party to protect and which party to destroy with made up dossiers and anonymous sources.

It is truly pathetic to listen to Obama lecture about anything, let alone integrity, and watch him and others pretend his administration was scandal-free when it is clear that the Justice Department was in the tank.

If journalists are so willing to ignore massive corruption in their reporting in order to elect people, couldn't they fairly be called enemies of the people or enemies of the truth? Maybe they should just be called tools of the Democratic Party.