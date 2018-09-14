The Federal Bureau of Leaks

The text messages suggest that Strzok, along with his paramour, former FBI Attorney Lisa Page, had been in contact with reporters from both newspapers.

What more do we need to learn? We just learned from Sara Carter that FBI agents were talking about "leaks" to the media:

Strzok specifically mentioned two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times writer Michael Schmidt his text message to Page. Strzok wrote, “Also, apparently Times is angry with us about the WP (Washington Post) scoop and earlier discussion we had about the Schmidt piece that had so many inaccuracies. Too much to detail here, but I told Mike (redacted) and Andy they need to understand we were absolutely dealing in good faith with them,” Strzok texted to Page on April 14, 2017. “The FISA one, coupled with the Guardian piece from yesterday.” (The New York Times did not respond immediately for comment. The Washington Post also did not respond immediately for comment.) According to several U.S. officials who spoke to this news outlet, “Mike” mentioned in Strzok’s text message is Mike Kortan, the former FBI assistant director for public affairs who retired in February. “Andy” was in reference to former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe. McCabe was fired earlier this year after it was revealed in DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report that said he lied to investigators and leaked information to the media.

Talk about something gone wrong!

Strzok's attorney is challenging the conclusion by saying that they were not "texting" about leaking to the media.

Really? That's reaching down in the barrel to justify your retainer as a defense attorney. It would make a lot more sense for the attorney to have a heart to heart talk with his client and get immunity in exchange for more information on what the FBI was up to.

For 22 months, we've witnessed a meltdown on the other side about the election of Donald Trump.

At first, I thought that it was political passions or just irrational liberals behaving irrationally. Today, I think that we are watching a bunch of people who know that the investigation is getting closer and closer to the Obama White House.

