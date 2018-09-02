Teen from New Mexico Islamist compound says he was trained for jihad

The youngster was one of 11 children and 5 adults found at the residence by sheriff's deputies, along with the body of a 3 year old boy who had been buried on the site.

According to federal court documents, a 13 year old who was part of a group of Muslims staying at a run down compound in New Mexico, says he was being trained to carry out jihad against unbelievers.

Last week, a judge released all the adults without bail.

Reuters:

In an affidavit filed in support of a criminal complaint, an FBI special agent wrote that Leveille’s 13-year-old son told investigators that his mother’s boyfriend, Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, 40, wanted to “get an army together” and train them for jihad. The boy told agents that Ibn Wahhaj trained him and another of Leveille’s teenage sons in firearms and military techniques, including rapid reloads and hand-to-hand combat, and told them jihad meant killing non-believers on behalf of Allah, according to the affidavit filed in U.S. District Court in New Mexico. The 13-year-old also told the FBI that his mother believed she received messages from God, and that he watched her and Ibn Wahhaj perform supposed “exorcism” rituals over the three-year-old boy, including one during which the boy choked and his heart stopped, according to the special agent’s affidavit. The teenager said his mother and others at the compound told him not to talk to anyone about the three-year-old ever being at the compound because they would “all go to jail.” Defense lawyers have said that the five adults were exercising their constitutional rights to practice their religion and own firearms, and that the group is being discriminated against because they are black and Muslim. The defense attorneys could not immediately be reached for comment on Saturday.

But I thought "jihad" meant "struggle" or something. Not war against unbelievers. Only ignorant Islamophobes believe otherwise.

Learn something new everyday.

Meanwhile, 5 of the adults were re-arrested by the FBI on weapons charges.

Good Morning America:

The FBI charged five former residents of a dilapidated compound in New Mexico with weapons offenses after three of them were released earlier in the week. Lucas Morton, Subhannah Wahhaj and Hujrah Wahhaj -- who are sisters -- were taken back into custody on the weapons charges, authorities said. Jany Leveille and Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, who had not been released, were also charged by the FBI. Leveille, who is from Haiti and in the U.S. illegally, was charged with being "an alien unlawfully in possession of firearms and ammunition in the District of New Mexico from Nov. 2017 through Aug. 2018." The other four were charged with aiding and abetting Leveille, according to a release from the FBI. The five adults were originally arrested on Aug. 3 when the Taos County Sheriff's Office stormed their compound in northern New Mexico and found 11 children living in a filthy, ramshackle trailer buried in the dirt and surrounded by tire and earthen barricades. The facility had no running water or electricity and officials found 11 guns, including an AR-15-style rifle and four handguns, as well as a stockpile of ammunition.

Not taking the threat of jihad seriously because to do so might brand one an "Islamophobe" is idiotic. It is not anti-Muslim to be concerned that someone is being trained to kill people - regardless of their religion.

There may be more charges coming, including murder against the 3 year old. The question on my mind is, how do we deprogram those kids who have been brainwashed to commit acts of violence?