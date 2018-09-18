Speaking of thousands of deaths, let's look at the Obama record...

Since the media seems to think that computer-generated deaths are more important than actual deaths in the case of Puerto Rico's death toll, and they're doing the same thing now in the case of Hurricane Florence, and they call President Trump a liar when he uses what were actual published numbers, I have some ideas on computer-generated reports that would keep think tanks busy for a long time. I am sure that most of the media would be very anxious to regurgitate these reports without questions. How many deaths were caused, related to, or can be predicted because of President Obama and or his administration?

Lost track of guns with Fast & Furious; Prematurely pulled 100% of troops out from Iraq; Underestimated ISIS by calling them the JV team; Didn't enforce the fictitious red line in Syria; Said Syria got rid of its chemical weapons and trusted Putin to be the monitor; Wouldn’t give Ukraine weapons so they could defend themselves against Russia; Blamed Benghazi on a video instead of telling the truth that terrorists were the cause; Went along with the fictional 'hands up don't shoot' narrative in collusion with the media; Gave Iran, the biggest state sponsor of terrorism, and the nation that still pledges death to America and death to Israel, hundreds of billions of dollars, and there wasn't even a signed deal. Addendum: How many more will die now that former Secretary of State John Kerry is telling Iran to ignore the U.S. with Trump at the helm and wait for more suckers like Obama and him to get back in the White House for more appeasement? Ordered the Justice Department to stop an investigation into a drug-running operation by the terrorist group Hezb'allah to appease Iran; (Think tanks can count deaths on two fronts with this bunch: from opiates and from terror.) Refused to enforce immigration laws and allowed sanctuary cities and states to ignore laws Congress passed, allowing dangerous illegal aliens and gang members to roam free. (The think tanks should put a multiplier on this report as the longer this lawlessness goes on the more people will die.) Delivered a fifth of America's uranium supply to Russia; (Future tense, yes, but I believe the potential number of deaths could be exponential.) How many dangerous criminals and terrorists have remained free as intelligence agencies, the Justice Ddepartment and the FBI spent so much time illegally targeting Americans, protecting Hillary and others from prosecution, and trying to take out Trump? How many additional people died following the passage of Obamacare, since life expectancy 'unexpectedly' went down after that was passed? How many additional deaths occurred because Democrats rewarded hospitals with bonuses if they didn’t readmit patients (Can we say death panels)? We get fictitious computer generated reports of how many additional people will die if Obamacare is repealed but we don’t see reports as to how many actually died because of higher mortality rates. Such as with this story here: Study: Readmission reduction program increases mortality in Medicare heart failure patients And moving beyond Obama, but still in the wheelhouse of the left, how many people are homeless and a danger to themselves and society because the left in years past thought it was a good idea to close mental health facilities in the 1960's and 1970's. The NYT recognized the program was a failure in 1984 yet this story is rarely covered when mentally ill people (who are responsible for many killings) go in and shoot up innocent people. Instead the media and Democrats blame the guns because they always blame the guns even though almost all gun owners are law abiding. How many people die prematurely because Democrats seek policies to keep people in poverty and dependent on government instead of giving them opportunity to move up the economic ladder? How depressing is it when there is no motivation to move up and if you happen to succeed you are told you didn't build that and that the greedy government will confiscate a greater and greater share because they know how to spend the money better than you? How many people in poor underdeveloped countries die early because they are discouraged from developing and using fossil fuels? We know that life expectancy has gone from around 50 to around 80 in the last 160 years where fossil fuels have been developed, so why don’t we get a study of how many lives are saved by fossil fuels? Instead we get garbage predictions based on computer models of how many might die because of a few degrees of warming. How many additional deaths occur because lenient Democrat judges let career criminals and gang members roam the streets? How many deaths by illegals, deaths by gang members, and children killed in Chicago got less coverage by networks and other media outlets because they were so focused on the fictional ghost of Russian collusion? How many stories will the media write based on computer models, whether about climate change or deaths from hurricanes with no questions instead of reporting based on actual facts? Finally, since the media has little interest, how many additional computers were hacked because Obama gave a stand down order in the summer of 2016 to his cyber security chief? Why would a president stop this investigation as the Justice department and intelligence agencies thought it was so serious they needed to spy on Trump and his associates and infiltrate his campaign with informants? Questions the press and the think tanks will never consider.