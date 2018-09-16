So Trump was right all along about putting that military option on the table for Venezuela...
About a year ago, when President Trump raised the prospect of invading hellhole Venezuela because it's driving millions of refugees out, the globalist elites clutched their pearls. Here's what Miami Herald's Andres Oppenheimer was writing, consulting the suited elites:
If you talk with Latin American presidents and top diplomats — as I did in recent days — you will conclude that President Donald Trump’s recent remark that he may consider a U.S. military intervention in Venezuela was a moment of monumental stupidity that is already hurting the cause of freedom in that country.
Trump’s reckless comment has already given Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro a magnificent propaganda victory. It has allowed Maduro to turn the conversation in Latin America away from Venezuela’s fall into a full-blown dictatorship, and toward the possibility of a U.S. military intervention.
Today, the talk has gotten just a bit different. Get a load of this from the Associated Press:
CUCUTA, Colombia – The head of the Organization of American States has joined President Donald Trump in holding out the threat of a military intervention in Venezuela to restore democracy and ease the country*s humanitarian crisis
OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro delivered the sharp warning in a visit Friday to Colombia’s border with Venezuela in which he also denounced President Nicolas Maduro*s socialist “dictatorship” for spurring a region-wide migration crisis.
“With respect to a military intervention to overthrow Nicolas Maduro’s regime, I don’t think any option should be ruled out,” Almagro said at a press conference in the Colombian city of Cucuta. “What Nicolas Maduro’s regime is perpetrating are crimes against humanity, the violation of the human rights and the suffering of people that is inducing an exodus. Diplomatic actions should be the first priority but we shouldn’t rule out any action.”
So Trump was right all along, when he brought it up the first time. And now he's getting a rather big endorsement from an organization that purports to represent the entire hemisphere. It's not a big surprise: Latin America is being flooded with millions of desperate Venezuelan refugees, fleeing for their lives. Venezuela's brand of socialism has brought them no food, no water, no electricity, no medical care, no livelihood (Maduro just put 40% of Venezuela's companies out of business with his minimum wage hike), along with an onslaught of shakedowns, corruption, gang brutality, murder, and human rights violations. Rule of law is gone. And the regime is there by naked electoral fraud.
The flood has made Venezuela's problems Latin America's problems. As many as six million refugees have fled now, the creme de la creme flying to the U.S., Spain, and Canada, and the poor, sick, and unemployable traveling on foot to Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Chile, Curacao and anyplace that serves as the next stop. With big refugee floods, there are always criminals nestled in the crowds, and those criminals have wrought havoc in Brazil, Colombia, and through the Caribbean, which is why those nations are shutting their doors.
Here's what I wrote last year:
Latin American states, particularly Colombia and Brazil with their long borders to the country, are terrified of the disintegration now taking place in Venezuela. They fear floods of refugees and massive exports of crime. They would probably like nothing better than to see a Marine invasion and might even send troops of their own to help out. Even if they didn't, the reality is that they are terrified and would at a minimum probably say nothing.
About a year ago, when President Trump raised the prospect of invading hellhole Venezuela because it's driving millions of refugees out, the globalist elites clutched their pearls. Here's what Miami Herald's Andres Oppenheimer was writing, consulting the suited elites:
If you talk with Latin American presidents and top diplomats — as I did in recent days — you will conclude that President Donald Trump’s recent remark that he may consider a U.S. military intervention in Venezuela was a moment of monumental stupidity that is already hurting the cause of freedom in that country.
Trump’s reckless comment has already given Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro a magnificent propaganda victory. It has allowed Maduro to turn the conversation in Latin America away from Venezuela’s fall into a full-blown dictatorship, and toward the possibility of a U.S. military intervention.
Today, the talk has gotten just a bit different. Get a load of this from the Associated Press:
CUCUTA, Colombia – The head of the Organization of American States has joined President Donald Trump in holding out the threat of a military intervention in Venezuela to restore democracy and ease the country*s humanitarian crisis
OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro delivered the sharp warning in a visit Friday to Colombia’s border with Venezuela in which he also denounced President Nicolas Maduro*s socialist “dictatorship” for spurring a region-wide migration crisis.
“With respect to a military intervention to overthrow Nicolas Maduro’s regime, I don’t think any option should be ruled out,” Almagro said at a press conference in the Colombian city of Cucuta. “What Nicolas Maduro’s regime is perpetrating are crimes against humanity, the violation of the human rights and the suffering of people that is inducing an exodus. Diplomatic actions should be the first priority but we shouldn’t rule out any action.”
So Trump was right all along, when he brought it up the first time. And now he's getting a rather big endorsement from an organization that purports to represent the entire hemisphere. It's not a big surprise: Latin America is being flooded with millions of desperate Venezuelan refugees, fleeing for their lives. Venezuela's brand of socialism has brought them no food, no water, no electricity, no medical care, no livelihood (Maduro just put 40% of Venezuela's companies out of business with his minimum wage hike), along with an onslaught of shakedowns, corruption, gang brutality, murder, and human rights violations. Rule of law is gone. And the regime is there by naked electoral fraud.
The flood has made Venezuela's problems Latin America's problems. As many as six million refugees have fled now, the creme de la creme flying to the U.S., Spain, and Canada, and the poor, sick, and unemployable traveling on foot to Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Chile, Curacao and anyplace that serves as the next stop. With big refugee floods, there are always criminals nestled in the crowds, and those criminals have wrought havoc in Brazil, Colombia, and through the Caribbean, which is why those nations are shutting their doors.
Here's what I wrote last year:
Latin American states, particularly Colombia and Brazil with their long borders to the country, are terrified of the disintegration now taking place in Venezuela. They fear floods of refugees and massive exports of crime. They would probably like nothing better than to see a Marine invasion and might even send troops of their own to help out. Even if they didn't, the reality is that they are terrified and would at a minimum probably say nothing.