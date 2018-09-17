Professor accusing Kavanaugh is radical SJW (see correction)

It's true that Bill Clinton's liberal '90s apologists justified his sexual misconduct with the claim "character doesn't matter." It nonetheless does, and since Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation hopes are being influenced by accusations that may speak to his character, it's only fair to examine the character of his accuser. This woman, Palo Alto University psychology professor Christine Blasey Ford, is a radical social justice warrior with some damning student reviews – including one from a person who wrote, "I am honestly scared of her."

Ford's accusation goes back to her high school days, in approximately 1982, when she would have been 15 and Kavanaugh 17. She claims that Kavanaugh lay on top of her and groped her while heavily intoxicated and that the incident ended when a friend of his, Mark Judge, jumped on both of them, sending them all tumbling (you can read a more thorough account here).

Whatever the truth of the matter, however, certainly true is that Ford is a radical leftist who'd be inclined to zealously oppose a Kavanaugh nomination. For example, Breitbart reports that she not only has attended anti-Trump events, but actually donned a pink "brain p‑‑‑‑ hat" for a 2017 anti-Trump march.

Has Kavanaugh gotten on Ford's bad side by expressing conservative ideas? Probably. And even if her allegations are true, I very much doubt she'd have come forward had Kavanaugh stayed on her good side by being a leftist reprobate in the mold of Slick Willie or Chappaquiddick Ted Kennedy. For a good example of such situational sexual mores, note that liberal reporter Nina Burleigh actually said in 1998 about B. Clinton, "I'd be happy to give him [oral sex] just to thank him for keeping abortion legal."

As for Kavanaugh, unless it's shown that he's like Bill Clinton and Ted Kennedy and has exhibited a pattern of sexual wrongdoing, there's nothing to see here. Ford claims that the 36-year-old alleged incident of sexual misconduct took place in a room with only her and the two boys present. So while 65 women who knew Kavanaugh in high school have come forward to vouch for his character as a gentleman, Ford's lone word is the only claim against him. Heck, there are more testimonials as to Ford's alleged insanity than there are regarding Kavanaugh's alleged impropriety.

