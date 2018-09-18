President Trump orders rapid declassification and release of FISA warrant and FBI texts

... told Fox News exclusively on Monday that he believes President Trump's order to declassify several documents related to the FBI Russia investigation will expose the "insurance policy" that was referred to in text messages between FBI figures Peter Strzok and Lisa Page.

Like a fabulously successful reality TV producer who saves the dramatic climax of his series for sweeps week, President Trump has pulled the trigger on declassification and release of unredacted documents and text messages previously hidden from public scrutiny. Rep. Devin Nunes, chair of the House Intelligence Committee, who has seen the full documents:

Fired FBI director James Comey's text messages are also to be released. Politico:

President Donald Trump moved on Monday to immediately release a tranche of former FBI Director James Comey's text messages and declassify 20 pages of a surveillance application that targeted former campaign adviser Carter Page, Trump's latest offensive against a Russia investigation that has ensnared associates and has consumed his attention for much of his presidency. The breadth of the order came as a surprise[.] ... Trump also called for the release of senior Justice Department official Bruce Ohr's notes related to the Russia probe. Ohr was a key conduit to the FBI for information provided by Christopher Steele, a former British spy who investigated Trump's relationship with Russia during the 2016 campaign and produced a dossier of damaging allegations – which Trump has derided as false.

Nunes elaborated on the release last night:

"A lot of people think that the insurance policy was getting the FISA warrant on [former Trump campaign aide] Carter Page," he told Laura Ingraham, host of "The Ingraham Angle." "We actually believe it was more explicit than that."

Nunes obviously has something in mind, about which he cannot speak at the moment. That may be why he and others have requested the declassification:

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said Trump had ordered the documents released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) and the Justice Department "[a]t the request of a number of committees of Congress, and for reasons of transparency."

One indicator of the impact that release of the documents could have is the response of Adam Schiff:

Rep. Adam Schiff (Calif.), the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said Trump's "selective release of materials he believes are helpful to his defense team and thinks will advance a false narrative" is a "clear abuse of power," and based on his conversations with federal law enforcement officials, the FBI and Justice Department see the release of these unredacted documents as "a red line that must not be crossed as they may compromise sources and methods."

There probably are a bunch of red lines that were crossed – by the conspirators setting up the "insurance policy." Schiff will have ample time to point to sources and methods he purports would be compromised once the documents are released. But he may come up as short on that as he has on his claims of "ample evidence" of Russian collusion with the Trump campaign. A blast from the past (last February):

There is "ample evidence" that the Trump campaign colluded with Russians, but only special counsel Robert Mueller can decide if it's enough to prove a crime beyond a reasonable doubt, the senior Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee said Wednesday. "There is already, in my view, ample evidence in the public domain on the issue of collusion if you're willing to see it," Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif, told reporters at a newsmaker breakfast hosted by the Christian Science Monitor. "If you want to blind yourself, then you can look the other way."

And last March:

Mr. President, the Committee reached no such conclusion — only Republicans. In fact, we did find evidence of collusion, despite GOP members being more interested in protecting you than learning the truth. When accusing others of lying, best not to misrepresent facts yourself. https://t.co/fIuKPGyEN1 — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) March 17, 2018

He should supply this "evidence" to Bob Woodward, currently the darling of Trump-haters: