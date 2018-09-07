NY Daily News: Aides contacted psychiatrist last year about Trump behavior

And who was this august and learned psychiatrist? Her name is Bandy Lee, and her major claim to expertise is that she edited a book titled, The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: 27 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Assess a President.

The New York Daily News is reporting that White House "officials" contacted a "noted Yale University psychiatrist" last year because they were "scared" about Trump's behavior.

Lee's revelation comes as Trump fumes in response to an anonymous op-ed about administration insiders White House tell-all by journalist Bob Woodward that claims there are grave concerns among the highest ranks of the Trump administration about the President's judgment. Lee briefed a dozen lawmakers from the House and Senate last December about Trump's fitness to be President. But lawmakers on Capitol Hill weren't the only ones alarmed by the President's erratic behavior, his troubling tweets or his temper. A pair of West Wing representatives contacted her two separate times on the same day because they believed the President was "unraveling."

Note the characterization of the aides: "West Wing representatives." They very well could have been interns whom Trump – being Trump – was mean to or yelled at.

So in their "professional" opinion, Trump was "unraveling"? It gets better:

"I had not mentioned this before because I did not want to confuse my role as an educator to the public," Lee said when pressed about why she did not speak out sooner. "I thought I would be more effective by retaining my public role than getting involved in either the treatment of those who were feeling scared or in the actual intervention with the President."

What a selfless human being! Does she really think anyone would let her within a hundred yards of Trump, given her obvious professional bias? She has as much chance at intervening with Trump as my pet cat Snowball.

Here's the kicker:

Although mental health professionals typically stay away from diagnosing public figures they've never actually evaluated, Lee and others have chosen to speak out about their concerns. The Trump official behind the anonymous New York Times op-ed appears to confirm Lee and other experts worst fears, that the "root of the problem is the President's amorality." "Anyone who works with him knows he is not moored to any discernible first principles that guide his decision-making," the unnamed writer adds.

So we have an amoral president? Perish the thought. I've got news for Dr. Lee and the rest of the head-shrinkers and psychological charlatans who dare diagnose anyone they've become familiar with only through biased news sources. Amorality is part of the presidential job description. They all lie. They all dump on people. They all use people for their own purposes. Most have cheated on their wives. Many have been out-and-out crooks.

Strange behavior? Nixon used to talk to presidential portraits on the wall. Kennedy used to have sex with two women at once from the secretarial pool (not to mention becoming romantically involved with a woman kicked out of the country for being an East German spy). Abe Lincoln was clinically depressed. His wife was a genuine nutcase.

Mental health professionals have absolutely no business commenting on the mental or emotional stability of anyone they've never personally examined. This is such a no-brainer that the profession used to have what it termed "The Goldwater Rule," which prevented such idiocy. The rule grew out of the dozens of mental health professionals who publicly came out and said Barry Goldwater was unfit to be president in 1964. Since then, no real professional would diagnose a president based on news reports. Bandy Lee and others have violated that rule for political purposes.

Every administration has gatekeepers and guardians who intervene when a president comes up with a dumb or crazy idea. To turn Trump's bad judgment and ill tempered rants into "evidence" that he is mentally unfit for office is the lowest political attack of the Trump presidency. Anyone with two brain cells working should realize it.