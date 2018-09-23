No, we don’t automatically believe an accuser

Worse than nonsense. It contradicts the principle that the accused are innocent until proven guilty.

The idea that accusers should be automatically believed is nonsense.

Yet the left wants us to validate every woman’s claim of sexual assault as truth. (Unless, of course, the accused is a leftist, in which case the claim should be ignored.)

This mentality has been years in the making as feminists claimed that females are victims of just about everything. Couple that with the shrieking rallying cry that (white) men are evil, awful, horrible, despicable Neanderthals and you get a powerful recipe for the outrageous chaos we’re witnessing with respect to the confirmation of Judge Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

Anyone can level an accusation against another person. To seek justice, the accuser can go the police where their story is duly-noted so an investigation can proceed.

Poor Christine. It appears that all she wanted to do was accuse Brett Kavanaugh of attempted rape, keep her identity anonymous, ruin his life, and derail his appointment to the Supreme Court. For starters.

As Michelle Malkin wrote at The Daily Wire:

Rape is a devastating crime. So is lying about it. It's not victim blaming to get to the bottom of the truth. It's liar-shaming. Don't believe a gender. Believe evidence.

As of this writing, it remains to be seen if Kavanaugh’s appointment will become null and void. The clock is certainly running out. If the vote doesn’t happen by Thursday, it’s over. And at the rate the “bullying” (leftist talking point) GOP is capitulating to the demands of Ford and her lawyers, all bets are off.

If Kavanaugh’s lost patience with the left over this, one can only imagine the potential disgust he may now feel toward the Republican Party over what has become utterly disrespectful treatment.

The left must be absolutely giddy right now. Kavanaugh is the latest skirmish on the battle field. If only the GOP realized they’re in a war.