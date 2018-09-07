Nike's subversive racist brilliance

When a football player fell from the spotlight because he had become a mediocre NFL quarterback and was no longer a media darling, he regained that spotlight by showing disrespect for America's symbols of honor and union. The flag and the National Anthem have traditionally symbolized unity and an alliance of patriotism by all who live here under the umbrella of American sovereignty, regardless of ideology, race, or religion. Those traditional symbols of unity were incorporated into our sports competitions as a reminder that we are all unified, regardless of the diversity taking place in the bleachers and on the field. Colin Kaepernick opted to use those honored emblems as expressions of racial hatred rather than the symbols of integration they actually represent.

Wherever racism raises its ugly head, equality-minded Americans should be unified in opposition, but many on the ideological left opted to embrace the hate. Furthermore, by embracing Kaepernick's racial hatred, those Democrats proclaim that those of us who embrace the flag as a symbol of freedom are the ones who are racists simply because we disagree with the failed football player's point of view. Apparently, the only explanation for disagreeing with the ideological left is racism, even when the racial hatred is coming from the left. I don't know if any sports logos have ever represented a racial divide previously, but that all changed this week when Nike employed the face of racial hatred to be the new face of its brand. It was a brilliant marketing strategy for Nike. Sports logos across the board have probably shared their deserved fractions of the market, but that is about to change. The conservative right may pay a little more attention to the logos on their clothing, avoiding the check mark when possible, but conservatives represent only about half of America. The probability of some Americans eliminating the Nike logo from their wardrobe is real, but the numbers participating in that boycott will be minimal compared to the entire sports clothing market. Those on the left who had paid little attention to the logo they sported will also take notice. Prior to this week, the check mark logo meant little to them, but now it represents a new significance. It means racial hatred, and they will not be able to keep from joining the fray. Whatever fraction of the sports clothing market Nike could brag before this week has just increased to about fifty percent. It may be a subversive racist act, but it is also a brilliant strategy for Nike's bottom line. Ultimately, what is bad for America becomes bad for participating manufacturers. For the time being, Nike can look forward to an upswing. Who knows? Maybe, after thrusting our nation deeper into a racial divide, Nike's marketing genius has something up a check mark-laden sleeve that will reunite us.