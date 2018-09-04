New Schweizer-recommended book exposes extent of corruption at FBI and DOJ

The FBI and the DOJ have gone to the Dark Side. Amazing, considering their longstanding promotion of their status and posture for decades as the defenders of freedom and the American way – but times change, and the deep Deep State has no special affection for the America conceived of and promoted by the founders. I have a friend and colleague who is retired from the FBI. We talk, and he insists that the FBI basic hardworking field agents and such are concerned and upset about the misconduct of the many miscreants in the leadership of the FBI and the DOJ. For example, he tells me of the perceived problems that were created by FBI decisions to make cases headquarters cases instead of following FBI protocols that made the field agents the drivers of the case. However, I see nothing of any effort by FBI agents to fix the corruption problem at the top. Wanna know why? They are bureaucrats, and they have no taste for the risks of fixing corruption.

So here comes Peter Schweizer, prolific and reliable writer and official with the Government Accountability Institute. Schweizer's books – Secret Empires, Clinton Cash, Throw Them All Out, Extortion – are all intended to expose the corruption and malignancy of the bureaucratic leftist Deep State. I am sick to death of government corruption and misconduct, like most Americans. We condemn and abhor the lies and the espionage perpetrated by high officials in the intelligence agencies, with a particular role for the corrupt FBI and DOJ. So here comes the book Compromised: How Money and Politics Drive FBI Corruption by Seamus Bruner, recently promoted by Sean Hannity and also by the venerable Mr. Schweizer, Mr. Bruner's mentor of sorts, since they both work at the Government Accountability Institute. Mr. Schweizer is actively promoting the Bruner exposé, which focuses on two major considerations: FBI and DOJ projects to promote a Deep State advocacy that would reverse the election of 2016 and a vastly expanded Deep State project to create expansive surveillance of Americans In Compromised, Bruner explains the scandal of FBI officials' role clearing the uranium resources acquisition by the enemy that was complicity in espionage and, in another area of consideration, the revolving-door profiting from promoting the surveillance project contracts that were a source of extraordinary income for FBI directors Comey and Mueller, as exposed by Bruner. Comey's excellent arrangement with Lockheed Martin provided him with income of millions when he left the FBI for a few years. Comey made tens of millions as a major official of Lockheed and facilitator of Lockheed's surveillance contracts with the federal government, amounting to hundreds of millions of dollars. Mueller's intimate relationship to another federal contractor, Booz Allen, was also lucrative during his time in the private sector. Mr. Bruner does not neglect in his book the work of FBI and DOJ officials in the effort to reverse the election of Donald Trump – their "insurance policy" work – and he exposes in depth the commitment to the surveillance state that was part of the effect of FBI and DOJ efforts in the past 15 years, to include a scandalous and dishonest misuse of the powers provided by the Patriot Act and the formation of the rubber-stamp FISA courts that only rarely kept FBI and DOJ officials from initiating surveillance. The point Mr. Bruner makes is that the FISA Court approvals invariably resulted in surveillance of American citizens without probable cause, and that is illegal and unconstitutional. The details of the misuse of powers are some of the most sobering sections of the book. The problem of FBI official activities and revolving-door antics stinks and makes one consider the FBI to be, as some say about law enforcement, only one step away from illegal and miscreant corruption. I will not accept any argument that the FBI had integrity – Hoover was a political manipulator from the beginning and set the tone. We are seeing the exaggerated corruption that can develop when politics influences law enforcement and law enforcement officials consider themselves above the law for ordinary Americans. For those with short attention spans or limited time, the Compromised is ideal, running through the scandals at breathtaking speed. I read the book in a few hours. For the plodding reader who wants some verification, Bruner has 90-plus pages of references and sources for his claims. Your efforts to assess his assertions and advocacy will take some time – and it's because Bruner has a well developed and researched argument. He also has the respected recommendation of Peter Schweizer. Read it. I was outraged and enraged and then some to read about the nature of the FBI and the DOJ. Shame on them. And I don't excuse the field agents and those who claim innocence. They know what the problems are. They are bureaucrats, and as bureaucrats, their first priority is protecting themselves and their pensions. John Dale Dunn is a physician and inactive attorney, who lives in Brownwood, Texas.