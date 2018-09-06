New GOP video ad goes for the Dems’ jugular

Such is the divided state of politics today that each party seeks to portray the other as a mortal threat. For the Democrats, it is all about fantasies of Trump as Putin’s puppet, or a crazy man out of control (which kind of puts Putin in an awkward spot), an opponent of any foreign trade, or (the default Dem accusation for any Republican) a Nazi. The fact that the United States is booming, that life is getting better for nearly everyone, and that foreign countries are agreeing to relax some of their lopsided trade practices that have kept America in perpetual trade deficits means nothing to them. They don’t need evidence because they believe in their religion of progressivism. Salvation lies in unlimited government, and anyone who stands in the way is preventing an imminent paradise.

Republicans, on the other hand, have plenty of evidence that the Dems have gone stark raving mad with Trump Derangement Syndrome. And finally, we are getting ads that reflect this: (hat tip: Ryan Saarveda of The Daily Wire)