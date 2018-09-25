Never help a dog in a hurricane

North Carolina resident Tammie Hedges had the impertinence to rescue 27 cats and dogs during Hurricane Florence. Providing round-the-clock care in a makeshift shelter, she provided safety from the storm, food, and medication to those sick or in pain. Apparently Hedges, who runs a non-profit animal rescue organization that relies on foster homes, didn't realize that such a display of humanity and compassion in the midst of an emergency is not the kind of thing the state takes lightly.

Common sense and kindness: out. Bureaucratic fools: in. After the worst of the storm passed, Hedges handed the animals over to the authorities upon demand. She was released on $10,000 bail after being charged with practicing veterinary medicine without a license, running a makeshift shelter without a license, and administering a controlled substance. Apparently, the state would have preferred that these animals drown rather than be rescued and cared for. And when the state gets involved, there's always the matter of money. You're got to make sure permits are paid for, even in the middle of a natural disaster. What next? Shut down a child's lemonade stand because a kid doesn't have a permit? Oh, wait. That's right. (Here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, and here.) Hat tips: The Daily Wire, Breitbart