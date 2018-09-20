Mike Pompeo tells John Kerry to 'get off the stage'

Does it get worse than when a current secretary of state has to tell a former secretary of state to just "get off the stage"? That's what we've come to, now that secretary of state Mike Pompeo has spoken out against John Kerry's unprecedented meddling to undercut U.S. foreign policy toward Iran. It really is a grotesque spectacle. Kerry is the thing that wouldn't leave, and now the secretary of state has had to say something.

Speaking to Fox News's Laura Ingraham, Pompeo said: Secretary Kerry can't seem to get off the stage, and you have to[.] ... When I am the former secretary I will get off. Every previous former secretary has done that too. He pointed out that not only was Kerry a nuisance (like Jimmy Carter); he was actually a problem: I am trying to execute American's foreign policy, and they are not only unhelpful but acting in ways that are harmful to achieving what's best for the American people, and that's my criticism. Stop it and let it go. You had your day. We think you fundamentally got it wrong with Iran, and we're trying to make it right. It's unprecedented, and it's unprecedented because Kerry's acts are unprecedented. Telling the Iranians to just wait it out and wait for Democrats to get back into power instead of play ball with President Trump is a revolting scenario for any government to face. It emboldens the mullahs, and encourages them to engage in aggressive acts as well as play for time until Democrats can get their act together. It's so bad that it seems to call for legal action on sedition charges (which Pompeo demurred on, but certainly didn't oppose), given that Kerry is thinking of running for president, and his acts to undercut U.S. policy are motivated by his political ambition. Plotting on a plan together with the Iranians is creepy in itself, but it also sets the stage for bribery scenarios, which is how the mullahs do business. When both sides have common interests and have made common cause, money flows. The FBI ought to be all over Kerry's keister for that one. How revolting that Pompeo has got to fight the Obama administration as well as check the odious mullahs in the course of doing his job. He's not supposed to be political, and State Departments are not supposed to be politicized, but Kerry has gone (along with most of the Obamatons) and politicized the whole shebang, leaving Pompeo to fight a two-front war instead of just be secretary of state. No wonder he's disgusted with this nuisance. Not only has Team Obama left its operatives in the Deep State to undermine the Trump administration, but it's also collaborating with America's enemies to encourage them to put their money on their big comeback, which will affect their courses of action in the today. Any questions as to why these people do not deserve post-administration security clearances? Now Kerry's been told to get off the stage like a bad act, like a skunk at the garden party, by none other than his successor. He's gotten the gong. Because right now, his act stinks.