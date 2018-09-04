Midterm election trends not looking good

Despite a roster of Democratic candidates promoting socialist ideas, a lot of Americans don't seem to find the line-up of loons particularly crazy. Many of these candidates are young, energetic, and charming, packaging socialism in a nice box with a neat little bow.

We're two months out from the midterm elections, and the trend doesn't favor our team – in the Senate , the House , or governorships .

Mmm. I'll take two, please.

Here's one: Robert Francis O'Rourke. He adopted the nickname "Beto" to endear himself to the Hispanic community.

O'Rourke appears to be a highly calculated melding of Robert Kennedy (wearing a white shirt with the sleeves rolled up partway) and Obama, who was brilliant at masking the evil in his heart with soaring rhetoric (to the numb and mindless).

Now, as O'Rourke crisscrosses the country, scarfing up gobs of money from coastal elites, Real Clear Politics has moved the Texas Senate race from "leans Republican" to "likely Republican" to "toss up." It didn't take that long. At the rate it's going, I won't be surprised if it soon shifts to "likely Dem."

Meanwhile, in a matter of days, socialist Andrew Gillum, who's running for governor of Florida, has eclipsed Ron DeSantis in the polls. Gillum now has a 5-point lead. I expect that it will climb even higher.

While we may see Gillum as a fringe candidate with an obnoxious vision of transforming Florida into California, a lot of folks apparently like him – so much so that he raised a million bucks in one day. (You know, from all those capitalists who love socialism.)

Why wouldn't he catapult to Alexandria-Ocasio-Cortez-15-minutes-of-fame-that-won't-quit?

We've got decades of brainwashed Americans (via the education system, media, and pop culture) who don't know the difference between liberty and tyranny, who no longer value free speech, who hold contempt for the Constitution, who don't know how to think critically, who know next to nothing about history, and who mindlessly support totalitarian ideas.

So why wouldn't there be hordes of folks eating up socialist pablum like there's no tomorrow?

The left is stark raving mad. Angry, resentful, and certifiably insane. But this hapless group of folks have a well-oiled political machine deeply integrated into the culture. They wield enormous power and influence. And they're bent on raking us over the election coals two months from now.

Undoubtedly, there will be conservatives who offer counter-arguments to my perspective: "Don't believe the polls." "No path to 270." "They just want to discourage us." "It doesn't matter. RINOs and Democrats are the same."

To these I will say, taking each point in turn:

Polls or no polls, take nothing for granted. If the polls are wrong, then great. We win more races than predicted. Maybe even some landslides. But if the polls are right, or even close to right, we're in trouble, and no amount of sarcasm or sweeping this truth under the rug will save us.

This isn't the 2016 presidential election. Harking back to that glorious day when we won the presidency and banking on similar shocking upsets won't win races. Wistful memories will serve only as an excuse to do nothing in this precious and fleeting pre-election window.

Discouragement is irrelevant. How can anyone not vote because of how he feels emotionally?! Seriously. Vote. Always vote.

Meanwhile, as disappointing as RINOs may be, there are still issues where even their votes helped advance our values and helped hold the left at bay. That matters.

We're also bucking history. Typically, the party in control loses seats in the House during midterm elections. The question that remains is how many seats we'll lose and if we can keep the Democrats from reaching the magic majority number of 218. So far, they're gaining ground. Steadily. The polling averages at Real Clear Politics look bad and are getting worse.

Glib over-confidence won't win races for us. What's needed is hard work, money, and unwavering commitment to do everything we can to make sure the left doesn't gain more power. Because the left means to take this country down. One way and another.

Confident or discouraged. Worried or hopeful. Let's work our tails off to win as many races as we can. Two months will pass in a blink of an eye.