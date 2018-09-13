Michelle Obama comes to the stadiums

Former first lady Michelle Obama is coming to the stadiums. Lots of stadiums, the kind of stadiums leftist NFL football players could take a knee in. Supposedly, it's to sell her new book, the product of her glitzy multi-million-dollar post-White House book deal, dreamily titled Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama. Get a load of that glamorous photo with the one-shoulder look, carefully styled to show a white T-shirt sexily and insouciantly sliding off one of Michelle's shoulders. Intimate, you know? And pure Hollywood.

NEW YORK (AP) – Michelle Obama will visit 10 cities to promote her memoir "Becoming," a tour featuring arenas and other performing centers to accommodate crowds far too big for any bookstore. The former first lady will begin at the United Center in her native Chicago on Nov. 13, the book's release date. She will finish at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Dec. 17, Live Nation and the Crown Publishing Group announced Wednesday. In between, appearances will include Barclays Center in New York City, the Pepsi Center Arena in Denver and The Forum in Los Angeles.

So don't look to see her sitting at a desk at some book shop, signing autographs and pretending to be pleasant to book-buyers, something that mere mortals, such as Hillary Clinton on her 2014 Hard Choices tour once did.

Nope, Michelle's royalty, and she's gonna do it like Beyoncé.

But like Hillary, Michelle's actually on a mission to campaign for the midterms. She, after all, is one of the Democrats' most seasoned and effective weapons, at least among Democrats.

This is why you see her making racially charged tweets such as this, noted by the Washington Times columnist Cheryl Chumley:

The former first lady tossed down both race and gender cards as a means of imploring her fellow lefties to get out and vote. In a specially cut message for Black Entertainment Television – which BET further said in a tweet was for "women of color" – Mrs. Obama said, as Breitbart noted: "We've all seen the difference we can make when we choose to cast our ballots, and we've seen the consequences when we don't bother to show up to the polls. ... Women of color know how to get things done for our families, our communities, and our country. When we use our voices, people listen. When we lead, people follow."

Obviously, the Democrats are employing her, probably for big bucks she can keep, to whip up turnout from the black vote. It's long been known that they think that's the only way they can win, and Hillary Clinton's 2016 electoral loss is a good argument for it.

It's also a creepy exercise in phoniness. Just look at how they "package" Michelle: instead of using movie stars and singers, which bombed for Hillary, they're making Michelle the movie star and hoping they will finally get the voter turnout numbers back to Obama-sized proportions. Black turnout fell sharply when Hillary Clinton ran for president in 2016, and with an unsalable socialist program, color-based bloc voting is all the Democrats have got. So look to more of this playing of the race card, as Michelle is dutifully doing.

Fine and dandy, but don't let anyone tell you this is actually about selling books. Just the title of the book suggests that someone else wrote it after "interviewing" Michelle, so to imagine her as some kind of author is preposterous. It's P.R., self promotion, and politics, all rolled together in one little dishonest promotional package.

Voters don't like that kind of phoniness. And with something like 20% of the black vote peeling off to support President Trump now, it's also a risky venture. One can only hope the Democrats cynically promoting this extravaganza lose money and elections as Michelle goes off to make bank.