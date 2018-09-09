Mars needs women! Woman volunteers for gay impregnation

Bill Johnson and Kraig Wiedenfeld have been a couple for 18 years and married [sic] for four. Everyone embraces warmly.

In what could be a storyline from a bad 1960s science fiction movie, women are volunteering to be impregnated by homosexuals so they can reproduce, something never intended by the laws of nature.

They're an unlikely foursome: two gay men from the Upper East Side of New York and a small-town husband and wife who met when they both were 20 at a Dunkin' Donuts. By lunchtime, if all goes as planned, Christina Fenn will be pregnant with Johnson and Wiedenfeld's son.

What kind of woman would agree to do this? Christina is a woman who says she likes getting pregnant but not having kids, and she agrees to be impregnated only by homosexuals.

Fenn, who had loved being pregnant, yearned to have that feeling again. The problem: "I wanted to have a pregnancy, but I didn't want to have the baby," she says.

How irresponsible is that?

Fenn has agreed to be a surrogate only for gay male couples. She's wary of heterosexual couples struggling with infertility. Fenn and her husband are not biologically related to the embryo growing within her[;] they have agreed to appear in a Connecticut court 27 weeks into the pregnancy to renounce their parental rights.

Her husband, Brian, seems to be really excited about being cuckolded. The article had a photo of him smiling broadly with the gay man who impregnated his wife.

Of course, one of the (many) problems for homosexual men is that only one of them can participate in the baby-making.

For Johnson and Wiedenfeld, choosing which of them would be the biological father was fairly simple. Of the two, Wiedenfeld is far more attached to the notion of his child being biologically related to him, while Johnson is simply excited by the prospect of becoming a father[.] ...

If you're a sci-fi fan, this may sound familiar, because it is very much like the plot from Mars Needs Women, about a race of beings who cannot reproduce on their own, so they come to Earth to hypnotize human women into cooperating, much as the liberal media and education system hypnotize people into endorsing such insanity.

Martians have developed a genetic deficiency that now produces only male children. A mission to Earth is launched, consisting of five Martian males, led by Dop (Tommy Kirk). Once here, their team intends to recruit Earth women to come to Mars to mate and produce female offspring, saving their civilization from extinction.

It's life imitating art!

Ed Straker is the senior editor of the Newsmachete Twitter Feed.